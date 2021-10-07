More Than Half of Cannabis Users Happy to Get High With Grandparents

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With more and more states moving to legalize recreational use of marijuana, and federal legalization on the horizon, it’s not surprising that it’s becoming a family affair. Like, kids — over 21 of course — are happy to get high with grandma and grandpa.

A new survey by edibles company Azuca found that more than 60% of cannabis users would consume edibles or smoke with a grandparent. It’s easy to see splitting a gummy with grandma, right?

RELATED: The Fastest-Growing Cannabis Consumers May Surprise You

Some quick stats

The Americans and Cannabis Consumption Survey got responses from 1,089 people from across the country, and more than half identify as cannabis consumers. It covered everything from getting high at work to looking at the future of pain management, which, not unexpectedly, most of those surveyed were ok with.

More than 50% of those asked prefer edibles, like gummies, candies, and brownies, to vaping or smoking. And the same amount increased their consumption of edibles during the pandemic, although only 28% say they use cannabis daily. Those ingesting cannabis wish that the effects kicked in faster, and more than 60% prefer edibles with little or no taste of weed in them.

RELATED: Research Shows Medical Cannabis Improved Seniors Quality Of Life

The why in weed

Most of those surveyed know the difference between THC and CBD, and more than half think it’s the future of pain management. More than 60% say they use cannabis for relaxation above all. They also prefer to buy in a dispensary, even if it’s more expensive than the black market.

“The survey also reveals there is still a need to educate Americans about cannabis,” said Azuca president and CEO Kim Sanchez Rael. “While consumer demand is growing exponentially, now is the time to bring sophisticated and approachable products to market that people can trust.”

Other recent surveys show that millennials and Gen Z are the biggest cannabis users right now, with Baby Boomers, the OG of weed users, taking a back seat. But that latter group is more likely to use some form of cannabis for pain relief rather than fun (although they probably enjoy the relaxing buzz anyway).

The larger point is: Cannabis crosses all demographics and generations, and by offering something for everyone will keep the industry coasting for years to come.