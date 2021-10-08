Disgruntled Man Sues Cannabis Dispensary for Ladies' Night Promotion

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A serial suer has targeted a California cannabis dispensary, the fourth business in the San Luis Obispo area he’s filed a lawsuit against, for alleged gender discrimination. Apparently it was ladies’ night, and the feeling was not right (for him).

The Frye fest

According to the San Luis Obispo Tribune, Steve Frye, a former member of the National Coalition for Men, took action against Megan’s Organic Market and its owner, Megan Souza, over a 16% discount offered to women every Monday night.

In the lawsuit, he says he went to Megan’s one day in June and witnessed women getting the discount, but it was not “offered” to him. The original advertisement read: “On average, women make $.84 for every dollar their male counterparts make...As a company that is founded, majority owned, and managed by women, we think this is absurd. So every Monday...we’re offering women 16% off their purchase.”

For women (not just women, though), by women

It was also noted on the ad that the discount wasn’t solely for women. Meaning: Anyone could get the discount, men included. But it’s how Megan’s said it that ruffled Frye’s feathers. “If you’re a man, and reap the benefits of pay inequality, and also want to redeem this discount, be our guest,” the ad said.

Frye’s lawsuit claims this amounts to “shaming” those who do take advantage of the deal, and he’s suing on behalf of “hundreds of customers whom Megan’s treated unequally by being charged different prices for their purchases on Megan’s Ladies’ Night based solely on customers’ sex.”

Women are a minority in the cannabis industry, as are people of color, with the numbers for both holding executive positions dropping slightly over the last few years. Women are the fastest-growing segment of cannabis consumers, however, up from 35% to 38.2% since 2019, according to Akerna. And there’s no shame in tapping into that market, no matter how you advertise it.

This is not Frye’s first sex-discrimination rodeo on behalf of men. According to various past media reports, he’s filed more than 40 such lawsuits across California. It seems he’s lost most of them.