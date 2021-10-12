This platform allows you to invest in legal marijuana from Mexico, see how Juicy Fields works

While Mexico continues to debate the legalization of cannabis for adult use, other countries and companies are already taking advantage of legal marijuana . One of them is the Juicy Fields platform, which allows anyone, from anywhere in the world, to invest in medical marijuana assets legally and with excellent returns.

Last June, the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) approved the Declaration of Unconstitutionality to decriminalize the adult use of marijuana in Mexico.

This allows self-consumption for recreational or medicinal purposes for those over 18 years of age, but does not decriminalize the rest of the cannabis industry: production, commercialization, importation and / or distribution of hemp and marijuana.

Therefore, it is still impossible to develop businesses based on this plant in Mexico. However, those interested in investing in cannabis assets have an excellent option to do so online .

Zvezda Lauric , Business Developer and spokesperson for Juicy Fields , explained exclusively to Entrepreneur en Español how the company based in Germany and founded by him works.

“The business model created by Juicy Fields two years ago is called 'Crowd Growing' . In countries where the cultivation of marijuana is already legal, we take care of financing and advising local producers from start to finish, so that they can develop medicinal cannabis farms that comply with all the necessary regulations and quality standards ” , explains Lauric .

From left to right: Shlomo Booklin, Juicy Fields Master Grower; Zvezda Lauric, Business Developer and spokesperson for Juicy Fields, and Alan Glance, founder and CEO of Juicy Fields.

The farms associated with Juicy Fields are located in countries such as Spain, Portugal, Colombia, South Africa and Uruguay , where the cultivation of cannabis is fully permitted.

"The production is exported to different countries where this is legal, such as the United States, Canada and, mainly, Germany, where many drugs are manufactured with ingredients derived from the plant," he said.

How to invest in legal marijuana from Mexico?

“In many countries everything related to cannabis is still illegal, in my country it is. What we want with this scheme is for everyone to participate in the investments and connect with this plant, which has many uses, ” commented the Bolivian-born spokesperson.

“We are talking about a plant that has been stigmatized for many years. We only work with medical cannabis . Obviously we respect the decision of each person, but the recreational issue is not our job, for the moment, "he added.

Building on this, Juicy Fields developed a platform to connect growers with investors from around the world , whom they call e- growers.

By entering the JuicyFields.io page and registering, e-growers can choose various types of plants to 'adopt'. The minimum investment is 50 euros (about 1,200 Mexican pesos) for a single plant. The most expensive (and profitable, of course) have a price of 2,000 euros each (about 48,000 MXN). Of course, you can 'adopt' as many plants as you like to increase your profits.

“After 3 months, which is the approximate time of growth, drying and sale of the product, the e-grower obtains a minimum profit of 30% . For example, if you invest in a plant for 50 euros, it sells for between 68 and 83 euros (1,600 to 2,000 MXN). That profit is already yours, and you can choose between reinvesting in more plants or getting your money, ” Lauric explained.

Regarding payment methods , the platform accepts bank transfer and cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin , Ethereum or Theter . Withdrawals of earnings can also be made with any of these options.

With 'Crowdgrowing', everyone wins

Zvezda highlighted the work of Juicy Fields in supporting small growers to convert their land into medicinal cannabis farms, a process that, in addition to being long and complicated, is very expensive.

“Licenses to set up a medical cannabis farm and market the product are very expensive. You need a lot of legal advice and of course, financing, to have the whole business in order. So, we help growers, men and women who work the land, with the investment and taking them by the hand throughout the process. And through the platform we facilitate that anyone can invest and obtain profits. It is a win-win ” , indicated the businesswoman.

Of course, having a medicinal grade cannabis farm for Juicy Fields is not that straightforward.

“The land, the seeds, the greenhouse, the cultivation process and the final product must meet very high quality standards , so that the product can be exported and sold. German pharmaceutical companies in particular are super strict, and that is our benchmark when it comes to quality for all of our crops, ” he explained.

Will Mexico join the Juicy Fields cannabis business?

While you can now invest in this asset, this company is just one of many that eagerly await the approval of legislation to regulate the cannabis industry in Mexico .

In the framework of the first Expo Cannabis México, held last June, Zvezda Lauric commented that many growers have approached the company with the intention of exchanging their crops of beans, corn and other products for medicinal cannabis.

“Of course you can, but they have to comply with certain regulations, regulations and quality standards. In addition, the entire issue of licenses would be subject to what Mexican law determines, when the time comes. But it is interesting that people are already interested in wanting to transform their farms, in wanting to grow ” , explained the executive.

“The cannabis industry worldwide is closely following what is happening in Mexico, the eyes of the world are here. We all believe that Mexico has great potential to develop in this business and help those who work the land with their hands ” , he concluded.