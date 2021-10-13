5 Top CBD Tinctures For Focus and Recovery

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The number of CBD users around the United States continues to grow, with an estimated one-third of Americans saying they’ve used CBD, per a 2020 SingleCare survey. Considering the entire CBD industry is estimated to keep booming over the years — with revenue projected to hit $10 billion by 2023 — CBD is no longer much of a secret health and wellness remedy.

But whether you’re a seasoned CBD user or a rookie looking dip your toes into the water, it’s essential to understand that not all CBD products are created equally. There are many factors to consider when buying something like CBD Tinctures.

Here are five of the best CBD Tinctures on the market right now — which can all be great additions to your daily CBD routine.

Feals

Feals CBD is available in three different strengths — 600mg, 1200mg, and 2400mg — a dosage for every level of CBD user.

Feals’ CBD Tinctures come from high-quality fractionated MCT oil and have no additives, meaning the path to a clearer mind and better balance is just a few drops away. And because the brand knows CBD isn’t “one-size-fits-all,” they offer education on how to get the most out of each CBD Tincture.

Charlotte’s Web

As a predominant name in the CBD industry, when it comes to finding some of the best CBD Tinctures, Charlotte’s Web is one of the first places to search.

The company has two different extraction methods, too, with the Maximum Strength CBD Oil using CO2-extraction, while the Original Formula continues to be IPA-extracted.

With several different dosage options to choose from, the CBD Tinctures from Charlotte’s Web offer relief from all of life’s problems. So whether you’re looking to improve your mood, get better sleep, or calm your nerves before a critical Zoom meeting with an investor, there’s something for you.

Green Entrepreneur

Green Entrepreneur CBD Tinctures are made for hustlers and early risers. With decades of experience helping guide entrepreneurs every day, we decided who better to help these leaders focus, stay healthy, and be well rested than us?

Green Entrepreneur offers two different types of CBD Tinctures for different times of the day — a Rise & Shine AM Formula and a Rest & Relax PM Formula CBD .

Each Green Entrepreneur CBD Tincture offers a 1000mg full-spectrum option and comes in orange (Rise & Shine) and peppermint (Rest & Relax) flavor.

Wana CBD

Quicksilver Scientific’s advanced nanoemulsion technology is powered by Wana’s Fast-Acting CBD Tinctures immediately enter the bloodstream for fast and effective relief. So, unlike other CBD Tinctures available, users can expect effects within 5-15 minutes.

In addition to the quick healing process, users absorb Wana’s CBD Tinctures 5x more efficiently (and cost-effectively) than traditional CBD tinctures. This is due to the bioavailability of the ingredients.

Whether you’re looking for a CBD Tincture to help with REST, RELAXATION, or RESTORATION, Wana has the options to get you revived to tackle your daily goals.

22Red

22Red sources and extracts carefully from the highest quality hemp, making the final product smooth and effective when interacting with the body’s endocannabinoid receptors. When it comes to CBD Tinctures, that’s exactly what every CBD user expects.

The brand uses Certified organic MCT oil, with each product free of pesticides, solvents, and heavy metals. And with a third-party lab test, you can be sure that these CBD Tinctures are the top of the line.

Available in three different flavors — Watermelon, Mint, and Unflavored — you can drop a little into a Smoothie to get the benefits of CBD throughout the day, or take a little before nighttime to help calm your brain before sleeping. It’s totally up to you on how to incorporate this into your routine.