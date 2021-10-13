2 Marijuana Stocks For Your Wednesday Watchlist

2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch For Today’s Trading

Marijuana stocks are still fighting to see better upward trading in the market. For some time the average in which cannabis stocks used to trade has now lowered substantially. Some people do feel that this will begin to change at some point and marijuana stocks will soon rise again. Maybe not to levels as high as mid-February but some stand a good chance.

Currently, the big priority is federal cannabis reform and ending marijuana prohibition. Beyond that investors are looking for other factors to use to either sell or buy more pot stocks. In the last few years, many cannabis companies have seen a good amount of progress. Some marijuana companies have joined forces with other companies. By doing this it is creating and establishing what some refer to as super companies.

The reason is through M&A these companies will now have the chance to benefit from each other’s assets. For instance, if one company has something the other company can use such as machinery or another kind of service, and vice versa.

With more companies showing success it is giving more reason for people to invest in them. If people were to rely on trading patterns to know when to buy or sell that would not be the best system to use right now. Mainly due to how low some of the top-performing cannabis stocks have been trading since early 2021.

Cannabis Stocks And Focusing On The Future Of The Market

Nevertheless, there is still a good amount of opportunity to find a way to invest in legal marijuana. Whether it be through marijuana stocks or directly into the company there is a way to do it. Now before any investment is done always update and educate yourself beforehand. This will give you the best chance at mitigating risk and knowing what potential changes may occur. Here are 2 cannabis stocks to watch for trading in mid-October.

2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch In October

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTC:JUSHF) TPCO Holding Corp. (OTC:GRAMF)

Jushi Holdings Inc.

Jushi Holdings Inc. a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions across the United States. In recent news, the company announced it has not only expanded but further strengthen its presence in Nevada. This was done when Jushi entered into a definitive agreement.

This venture would allow Jushi to acquire 100% of the equity interest of an entity operating an adult-use and medical retail dispensary. This agreement and the April 2021 purchase of Franklin Bioscience NV, LLC, put Jushi in a solid position as a vertically integrated cannabis company in Nevada. As well as provide significant branding exposure for Jushi’s high-quality product lines, including The Bank, The Lab, Tasteology and Sѐche. This will be the Company’s fourth vertically integrated state, accompanying Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Massachusetts.

Words From The Company

Jushi’s Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, and Founder Jim Cacioppo commented, “The acquisition of Apothecarium Nevada represents an attractive opportunity for Jushi to establish its first retail store in this large, strategic Western market. Apothecarium Nevada is well aligned with our best-in-class retail approach and will continue to provide patients and consumers with the same elevated in-store experience they have come to expect from our other BEYOND / HELLOTM retail locations.

Like many cannabis stocks at the start of September JUSHF stock was also met with loss momentum. For the first 14 days of the month, JUSHF stock was continuously trading down. It was after the second week of September when the company saw a small uptick in trading. In fact, in the last half of the month JUSHF stock was performing in a volatile way. The company was doing a lot of up and down trading to which JUSHF stock was not able to build from. As of now in October JUSHF stock is still working to reach a higher market position before the end of the month.

TPCO Holding Corp.

TPCO Holding Corp. cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock-keeping units across 20 form factors. On October 11th the company announced that its amended registration statement on Form 10. A form that was originally filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on August 9, 2021, and became effective on October 8, 2021.

The Registration Statement registered the Company’s common shares and share purchase warrants. Which was done under Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. As amended in advance of potentially being permitted to list the Common Shares and the Warrants on the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq. As a result of the registration of the Securities, the Company will, among other things, now file periodic forms 10-K and 10-Q. In addition to current form 8-K reports with the SEC.

Words From The CEO Of TPCO Holding Corp.

“With the SAFE Banking Act heading to the Senate and national support for cannabis reform at an all-time high, we are working quickly to capitalize on the opportunity to up list to a mature US exchange following further advancement at a Federal level,” said Troy Datcher, Chief Executive Officer of The Parent Company. “Our successes in California have provided us with a strong foundation that we expect to leverage nationally as the industry grows. Up listing our shares will provide seamless access across all trading platforms and applications, enabling a broader pool of investors to share in our success as we become the most impactful cannabis company in the world.”

In the last 4 to 6 weeks of trading GRAMF stock has been on a volatile downtrend. From the start of September, GRAMF stock had a nice 3 day run from the end of August. Right after the 3rd of September the company began to lose its momentum and started to dip. During this downward trading, small pops did happen unfortunately nothing that the company was able to sustain. At the end of September, GRAMF stock saw another jump in trading before dipping back down in October. Currently, GRAMF stock is down. But with more time left in the month, it’s possible to see another pop in trading.