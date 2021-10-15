Why Are People Loving CBD Cigarettes?

Have you noticed the uptick in CBD products sold at many businesses such as small coffee stands and even your local convenience store?

CBD has skyrocketed in popularity as people are being introduced to its range of potential benefits. You might like to try hempettes for their relaxation properties or to help you stop smoking tobacco. Either way, we've got you covered on all things CBD cigarettes.

Keep reading to find out about the best CBD cigarettes, and what they're all about.

What is a CBD cigarette?

CBD is THC's nonintoxicating sibling. Both cannabinoids come from the same cannabis plant. They even have strikingly similar chemical structures. The difference between the two is the way our bodies react to them.

While THC connects with receptors in the brain to give users a high, CBD has an opposite interaction with the same receptors. CBD with less than 0.3% THC is not psychoactive, and it will often only bring on a sense of calm for users. CBD cigarettes are stuffed with hemp that is high in CBD. These cigarettes, also called hempettes, look like your average tobacco cigarettes.

Unlike tobacco cigarettes, the best CBD cigarettes have no chemicals or additives. High-quality hemp flower naturally includes some other minor cannabinoids in small quantities. These will not get you high either.

Terpenes, which come from the CBD flower, may also be in your hempette. They are harmless. But, they do contain flavorful compounds that make CBD cigarettes taste much better than tobacco cigarettes.

Can you smoke CBD?

You can smoke CBD, but is it safe? No matter what is in your cigarette, there is an inherent risk when smoking.

Smoke inhalation can damage your lungs and throat whether it's tobacco, marijuana, or hemp. Still, hemp cigarettes contain no tobacco or nicotine. Hempettes do not have the same risks as smoking cigarettes.

CBD does not contain nicotine. Nicotine is a highly addictive chemical found in tobacco cigarettes that gets people hooked. CBD should not cause addiction because it cannot form the same chemical dependence.

Smoking CBD and alternative methods

The choice to smoke CBD is more popular than other methods because of its effectiveness. Some prefer to consume their CBD orally with drops or edibles. Others choose to administer their CBD topically through lotions.

There are many preferences between CBD users. Yet, many find that smoking is the best way to allow the cannabinoid to go into the lungs, the bloodstream, and finally circulate through the body.

When you smoke CBD you can feel the effects of it immediately. Other, alternate methods could take hours to start feeling the effects. Even then you may not be receiving all the CBD you took, because it isn't in your bloodstream.

The benefits of smoking hempettes

Many people enjoy CBD for its relaxing and calming effect on the body and mind. In addition to this, the cannabinoid is also known to relieve some pain and help users sleep.

People all over are using CBD to treat a host of medical conditions despite more research needed to confirm that the product does in fact help. The following conditions are what some people use CBD for.

PTSD

Chronic pain

Insomnia

Headaches and Migraines

Depression and anxiety

There is no concrete research that CBD effectively treats these conditions, though individuals claim it does. It is recommended that you speak to your doctor before using CBD to treat any of your health concerns.

Other benefits of smoking CBD include saving money if you are switching from tobacco. Since CBD contains no addictive substances, it is up to you how many you smoke throughout the day.

You are likely to smoke less when switching to CBD and kick the craving, therefore you'll spend less money on habit-forming cigarettes.

Another perk is that they smell better. Whether your normal smoke is marijuana or tobacco, anyone walking past you can smell it and identify it. Hemp smoke smells cleaner and will not linger on your skin or clothing.

More good news is that you will not overdose on CBD. There is much evidence from clinical trials that prove the cannabinoid is safe to consume in high volumes.

Side effects of smoking CBD cigarettes

As discussed, the main risk factor in smoking CBD is smoke inhalation that can lead to respiratory problems later on. Still, there has been no link discovered between smoking cannabinoids and cancer.

Other side effects such as the following have been reported after consuming high amounts of CBD.

Headache

Diarrhea

Nausea

Excessive sleepiness

These symptoms are most often mild or not experienced at all by CBD smokers. Cannabis may affect how organs process prescription drugs. Speak with your doctor about how CBD may affect your medications.

How does CBD feel?

Everyone reacts to CBD a bit differently it seems. Additionally, CBD will feel different depending on the method you use to consume it. For example, smoking hempettes can feel much different than eating a CBD gummy.

High-quality CBD with no THC in it will never make you feel high. Even with low amounts of THC, you may not be able to detect feeling. Unless you are smoking high amounts of CBD you should also feel no side effects.

What you will feel when you smoke CBD is relaxed and calm. It all depends on the amount and the person taking it, but you could also experience feeling happiness or a small burst of energy.

Find the best CBD cigarettes

If you are trying to drop tobacco cigarettes or you want to try a new method of relaxation, you must try hempettes. The best CBD cigarettes are not far out of reach!