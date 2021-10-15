2 Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch Before The End Of October

2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch In The Second Half Of October 2021

Currently, some marijuana stocks are in a delicate position in the market. What this means is due to some uncontrollable circumstances cannabis stocks are not able to climb how they once did. Right now there is a good amount of volatility that has entered the market. This volatile trading has played a big part in the overall performance of the sector. Meaning somedays things are up and some days things are down.

Except in the last 8 months of trading when a marijuana stock has dropped it’s been harder to see a significant recovery. During these last 8 months or so many cannabis companies have found it difficult to regain its lost momentum. Not mention not being able to reach a market level near what they were in early 2021. However, all is not lost for some cannabis stock investors.

So what this means is some feel it’s only a matter of time before seeing a substantial recovery. But how will this predicted increase in trading come to be? Well with the fight for federal cannabis reform many feel once marijuana prohibition comes to end it will cause a run. Now there is no way to know if this will happen. But the sector since the end of July start of August has been bubbling a lot more.

In the last several months its has been an ideal time to find top marijuana stocks to buy. Obviously due to how low the sector has dropped. Yet with the anticipation of a possible rise in future trading, many are taking advantage of this decline. By purchasing the dips it gives a better chance to see a better return when trading does start to pick up. Still even with many cannabis stocks showing lower entry points due diligence is always a must. Down below are a few marijuana stocks that may have more value than some feel.

Marijuana Stocks To Watch In 2021

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTC:FFNTF) Columbia Care Inc. (OTC:CCHWF)

4Front Ventures Corp.

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. It produces and sells cannabis and CBD. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 5 dispensaries in Massachusetts, Illinois, Michigan primarily under the MISSION brand name.

In recent news, the company announced that it has signed definitive agreements to acquire New England Cannabis Corporation. The company that is being purchased is a best-in-class cannabis cultivator, with state-of-the-art facilities based in Holliston, Massachusetts.

Trading for FFNTF stock from mid-August to October has had its ups and downs, to say the least. From August 16th to the close of the month the company was not able to sustain enough upward momentum. During this time the loss of momentum led FFNTF stock to see a downward pattern of trading. Even with a slight recovery that was short-lived FFNTF stock wasn’t able to fully recover. At the start of September FFNTF stock continued to see volatile swings in trading.

Towards the middle of the month, this marijuana stock had 2 drops in trading it was able to recover from. This particular time was good for investors to see FFNTF recover both times. The reason being it gives faith toward future trading and shows growth potential in the market. Especially in a time where most marijuana stocks are having trouble trading at higher levels. The rest of September FFNTF stock was able to hold a solid market position.

Currently in October FFNTF stock is still holding a market level close to the end of September. With more time left in the month shareholders wait to see if this marijuana stock will climb higher this month. Upon closing, the transaction is expected to be significantly accretive to the Company’s EBITDA expectations for 2022. As well they will immediately scale 4Front’s presence as a dominant wholesaler and producer in the State.

Words From The Company

“The acquisition of New England Cannabis reinforces our core thesis of bringing scaled, low-cost production and operational depth to attractive, nascent, adult-use cannabis markets” said Leo Gontmakher, Chief Executive Officer of 4Front.

Columbia Care Inc.

Columbia Care Inc. cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis-based health and wellness solutions, and derivative products. The company holds licenses in 19 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates cultivation facilities, manufacturing facilities, and retail dispensaries. Back on October 7th, the company announced the grand opening of the Cannabist dispensary in Missouri. This makes for the first Cannabist location in the State and the ninth in the United States.

Words From The Chief Growth Officer

“We are proud to bring the Cannabist experience to medical patients in Missouri,” said Jesse Channon, Chief Growth Officer of Columbia Care. “We are seeing accelerating growth and a clear appetite for high quality products and services among an increasing number of patients in Missouri’s young medical market. We’re incredibly thankful to the Department of Health and Senior Services, local regulators and our business partners who have helped make this a reality as we bring the Cannabist experience to new communities across the country.”

Looking back over the last few months CCHWF stock has been working to build more momentum. The start of September brought with a small jump in just the first 3 days. Now from this point, the company has fallen and this drop lasted until the middle of September. After the 14th CCHWF stock began to build momentum and started to recover. Although CCHWF stock was climbing it did reach the level it started from at the beginning of September. Overall the month of September was a volatile drop in trading. However, the company did see a nice pop in trading at the end of the month. As for trading in October, CCHWF stock has furthered its decline in the market. But with things in the works for the company, it’s possible to see this cannabis stock begin to climb once more.