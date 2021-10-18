2 Marijuana Stocks To Buy Under 1$ In October? Here’s What You Should Know

2 Marijuana Penny Stocks To Watch This Month

With how low marijuana stocks have dropped many investors are looking to take advantage. Now some are still holding their position from earlier in the year for a significant rise before selling off shares. Some of these investors have been trying to lower the average cost by purchasing the dips. For some, this strategy has been able to work. Furthermore, these people will have an easier time seeing returns when the sector is up. Those who are watching the cannabis industry with a close eye see all the progress taking place. Even though the industry is still young it wasn’t long ago when things were still in their infancy.

Meaning there wasn’t much cannabis legislation in place. As well fewer states were able to pass legal cannabis measures whether medical or adult use. To which most of these progressive results began to yield in 2018. At this time is when more people around the world were able to see the true growth potential of the cannabis industry. As well at this time, it was really a sector with untapped potential and still is. However, the way in which the sector performed is much different than now. For instance, from 2018-2020 any positive news would resonate well among the entire cannabis stock market.

Currently, investors are using how profitable and successful a company is before buying shares. With how the industry is evolving more companies are starting to merge with others. The purpose is to consolidate all assets that fit the needs of both parties to better service the industry. In addition to achieving more success and growth as a company. In 2021 many new developments have occurred both legislative and industry-wise. With this many, more people are looking to invest in the best marijuana stocks to buy.

Lowell Farms Inc.

Lowell Farms Inc. engages in the cultivation, extraction, processing, manufacturing, branding, packaging. As well as wholesale distribution of cannabis products to retail dispensaries in California. The company provides flowers, concentrates, vape pens. In addition to oils, extracts, chocolate edibles, mints, gummies, beverages, tinctures, and pre-rolls under the Lowell Herb Co.

In recent news, the company announced the launch of a limited edition, all-natural Hash Wrap. This new product was revealed at this year’s Hall of Flowers cannabis tradeshow. The unveiling of the Hash Wrap, a paperless pre-roll, marks the first time Lowell has debuted a product at the highly popular industry trade show.

Words From The Company

“It was incredible to be back in person at Hall of Flowers. The response we received from the Hash Wrap launch was really encouraging and reinforced our belief that we’re developing products that our fans not only want but are truly excited about,” says Lowell Farms Inc. Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Mark Ainsworth. “We’re really proud that our Hash Wrap is made completely of our premium flower and offers an unparalleled smoking experience for our fans.”

Back towards the end of August LOWLF stock was starting to recover from previous lows. Yet at the start of September LOWLF stock was not able to sustain its market position from the end of August. So in the first half of September, the company was hit with a big drop in trading. It was not until after the 22nd of the month before LOWLF stock started to see. recovery. From the 22nd to the end of September this marijuana stock even with a small dip held a promising level to build from. Currently in October LOWLF stock has started to once again dip back down. But some shareholders are remaining optimistic about this marijuana stock as they wait for better trading days.

MariMed Inc.

MariMed Inc. engages in the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. It offers cannabis genetics to produce flower and concentrates under the Nature’s Heritage brand. Back on September 27th, MariMed announced Steve West as Vice President, Investor Relations.

Mr. West brings to MariMed nearly 2 decades of capital markets experience as an investor relations professional and sell-side analyst. Prior to joining MariMed, West led investor relations at industry-leading companies. For instance companies like Neptune Wellness Solutions and Acreage Holdings.

Words From The CEO Of MariMed Inc.

“I am thrilled to welcome Steve to the MariMed team and look forward to him improving our messaging and relationships to the capital markets,” said Bob Fireman, MariMed’s CEO and President. “Steve has extensive experience with U.S. cannabis operators and retail stalwarts. He has the perfect skill set to convey the MariMed success story to institutions and investors looking for the next up and coming public cannabis MSO.”

Since the start of August MRMD stock has been performing with a large amount of volatility. Now due to MRMD stock for most of August trading up and down is has worked out well for some investors. Much of trading in August was a volatile uptrend in trading. Meaning the month of August for MRMD stock was a bit up and down but was ended in a higher market level than the start of the month. Now moving into September this marijuana stock continues to trade up and down. However, after the 15th of September MRMD volatile trading led to a drop the remainder of September. As of now in October MRMD stock is still down. But as trading continues in the market it’s possible to see a potential recovery for this marijuana stock.