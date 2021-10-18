2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch In 2021 As New Week Of Trading Begins

2 Top Marijuana Stocks For Your 2021 Watchlist

As marijuana stocks begin a new week of trading many investors are still looking to take advantage. The current state of the cannabis sector is companies are still trading with good entry points. Even with the market still showing volatile trading patterns, there are still good investment opportunities. Meaning as most people know due to how low the sector has dropped finding top marijuana stocks to buy is easier than before. So the reason why finding the best pot stocks to invest in is simply from how low the top gainers are trading. Now many investors are looking to plan for the future trading of cannabis stocks.

Marijuanastocks.com - MarijuanaStocks

A good amount of people feel with the push for ending marijuana prohibition that once enacted it will cause a run in the sector. Even though history shows that any progressive news about federal reform has led to an increase in trading. Yet there is no set-in-stone way to know if once cannabis prohibition is over that marijuana stocks will run. Some feel that the current level most cannabis stocks are trading at will be the new average. Others feel that eventually, things will rise again. But only for certain publicly traded cannabis companies.

Beyond marijuana stocks and federal reform, the cannabis industry as a whole has been unstoppable. Just from a state-level many of these new markets are generating large amounts of revenue. To which this revenue is being used to fund programs that are helping to rebuild areas impacted by the war on drugs. As well as promoting social equity within the industry. Right now is a great time to find a way to get invested in legal cannabis. Always remember to do your homework before making any kind of investment. Below are 2 marijuana stocks to watch in 2021.

Top Marijuana Stocks For Your 2021 Watchlist

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTC:CURLF)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership, and management of specialized properties. Which are then leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. In the company’s most recent news it’s announced the acquisition of property in California. In addition to executing its long-term lease with Gold Flora.

The purchase price for the property was $51.0 million. Gold Flora is expected to complete additional tenant improvements for the property. This will be done as a regulated cannabis cultivation and processing facility. For which IIP has agreed to provide reimbursement of up to $9.0 million.

Words From The CEO

“We are excited to welcome Laurie and the Gold Flora team as our newest tenant partner,” said Paul Smithers, President and Chief Executive Officer of IIP. “Gold Flora has established a strong reputation and presence in the largest regulated cannabis market in the world, California, and we look forward to supporting them as a long-term real estate capital partner for many years to come, as they continue to expand the breadth of their operations and reach throughout the state.”

Over the last several months of trading IIPR stock has been one of very few marijuana stocks to climb. At the start of September, the company saw a small decline in trading. However IIPR stock was still at a higher market level the most marijuana stocks are now. Much of the trading in September was a bit volatile. But still IIPR stock was able to maintain a solid market level. Despite facing some pullback in September. As for trading in October IIPR stock has been slowly climbing back in the market.

[Read More] 2 Marijuana Stocks To Buy Under 1$ In October? Here’s What You Should Know

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. Back at the start of October Curaleaf announced it has successfully completed the acquisition of Los Sueños Farms. As well as its entities (“Los Sueños”), which is the largest outdoor grow in Colorado.

Following the successful completion of the Los Sueños acquisition, Curaleaf gains three Pueblo, Colorado outdoor cannabis grow facilities. This facility covers 66 acres of cultivation capacity including land, equipment, and licensed operating entities. Which is a 1,800 plant indoor grow; and two retail cannabis dispensary locations serving the adult-use customers.

Words From The Company

Boris Jordan, Executive Chairman of Curaleaf, stated, “We’re very excited about the closing of the Los Sueños acquisition. The vertical integration of our business in Colorado significantly strengthens Curaleaf’s market presence in the second-largest state cannabis market in the U.S. This deal provides Curaleaf with a high-quality, efficient, and low-cost supply of biomass to support our wholesale and retail customers in Colorado and, once interstate commerce is allowed, on a regional scale. Overall, our newly expanded cultivation capacity will allow us to better serve Colorado’s $2.2 billion annual cannabis market opportunity.”

[Read More] Looking For Top Marijuana Stock To Buy? 2 Ancillary Cannabis Stocks For Your List Right Now

I the last 6-8 weeks of trading CURLF stock has seen better days in the market. In the first half of September, this marijuana stock was building back its lost momentum. Initially in the first 2 weeks of September CURLF stock was a bit volatile. Nonetheless, the company was able to see a substantial rise from the 14th to the 27th. This rise allowed some shareholders to see a nice return on their investment. Which for some was a nice indicator that this cannabis stock can still be profitable in a downmarket.

Yet from this point moving into October CURLF stock began to see some pullback in the market. With this pullback, some people were able to purchase the dips and now are holding for better trading. Currently, CURLF stock is still down and is working to see a recovery before the start of next month. Many shareholders are keeping a positive attitude in regards to future trading with CURLF stock.