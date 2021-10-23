A Closer Look At the Growing Cannabis-Mushroom Trend

If you have been paying attention to the fitness market, you must have heard of the term "Functional fitness." This term refers to how to train your body for the activities you perform daily. It is also functional nutrition, a philosophy that boosts the utilization of food as medicine to avert and alleviate dietary and lifestyle-related illnesses. So have you heard of available mushrooms?

Within the last weeks, if you have walked down the aisle at Whole Foods, you would have seen functional mushrooms containing beneficial substances that will positively affect your health. These are multitasking mushrooms that are beginning to appear everywhere, from candy bars to coffee and candy bars. Initially, they were highly competitive against cannabis because of the way they took over the wellness industry.

However, numerous companies are beginning to blend CBD, THC, and medicinal mushrooms, leading to a super supplement, products for health-conscious consumers, and edibles.

RELATED: Berner Rolls Out 'Caps by Cookies', Capsules That Mix Mushrooms and THC

Beyond Cookies

Cookies are an international marijuana brand that introduced Caps by Cookies THC, a 3-in-1 capsule that mixes non-psilocybin fresh medical mushrooms with marijuana compounds. The mushrooms in the Cookies formula are high in ergosterol, beta-glucans, and full-spectrum. They are also grown to fullness, offered by mushroom extract manufacturer, Nammex and encapsulated by Blue River.

However, Cookies is not the only business venture mixing mushrooms with marijuana. TerraVita also offers two formulations: Shroom capsules with a mix of mushrooms and CBD and Relax CBD capsules. The TerraVita's Shroom's mix is rich in Cordyceps, Reishi, and Lion's Mane in a distinct formula that boosts the immune system. The combination also relieves stress, works with a mixture of Reishi with ayurvedic herb, Ashwagandha and L-Theanine to restore the body to a healthier state.

Additionally, Pantry's Good Day Bites is also getting a lot of attention for their collection of bites rich in 1:1 THC: CBD with other functional mushrooms and adaptogens. The company desired the reached out to doctors, nutritionists, and Michelin star chef, Michael Magliano to create a collection of medicinal treats. The collection includes Cacao Keto Bites and Nite Bites that are rich in cannabinoids such as CBN and CBD.

At the pantry website, you will find a dosage calculator that enables customers to calculate how many chocolates they can consume to get the good vibes they desire. Other companies like HempWorks, 7 Wonders Mushrooms, and Buddha Teas utilize functional mushrooms to create optimal health products. Additionally, more companies are joining the trend because it is now evident that cannabis mushroom products have the "Hit" factor.

Consumers will see more of such products that symbolize the collaboration between marijuana and functional mushrooms. Scientists are already researching it to keep up with the demand, and with a growing cannabis community, it is evident that these products will soar.

So what is the connection between mushrooms and cannabis? How do both plants interact and compare, and why are marijuana businesses interested in this synergy to create a wellness product?

RELATED: Even More Cannabis-Mushroom Products Hitting The Shelves

The connection between mushrooms and cannabis

Using cannabis and mushrooms depends on the kind of cannabis to be used and the timing for your usage. The combination of mushrooms with CBD-based marijuana strains reduces certain uncomfortable feelings like anxiety and nausea, which happens to some people when they take only mushrooms.

However, things get interesting when you combine THC-rich strains with mushrooms, as you will increase the intensity of your marijuana experience. You may experience highly intriguing thought patterns with improved visual and auditory imaginations. This intensity may make you a little bit uncomfortable if it is your first time, but as time goes on, you will get used to it.

So if you discover that marijuana eases your anxiety and nausea, then using it before taking mushrooms enables your body to feel highly comfortable. However, if you are new to mushrooms, it is better to avoid utilizing marijuana. Before using it, you need to ensure that you have a clear-cut idea of how mushrooms affect your body.

When you use cannabis, when the effect of the mushroom kicks in (this should be 2 hours after consumption), the cannabis can boost the intensity of the experience. But when used 3-4 hours when the mushroom's effects start to fade, marijuana can extend the experience.

There is so much revenue and growth to be discovered from the cannabis industry, and one of the complementary sectors to explore is the "Shroom boom" part of the psychedelic market. Mushrooms are already playing an integral role in pushing the cannabis industry forward. If you are an entrepreneur who wants t0 successfully launch into the cannabis sphere, this is a sector you should consider.

Mushrooms and cannabis have become a permanent fixture in the marijuana industry: they play a complementary role. Given what they offer customers, you will be making quite a lot of money should you invest. If you are growing cannabis for personal uses, then consider learning more about the mix of cannabis and mushrooms for a more exhilarating feel.

Although they are mainly used separately, cannabis and mushrooms spark creativity and offer you new perspectives. But when used together, you may feel uncomfortable at first and then get used to it. As more people call for legalizing cannabis, they are also calling for the legalization of psychedelics to give opportunities to adults who want to enjoy it for recreational purposes. Please educate yourself about this new synergy, know its benefits, and how the substances affect your health. The cannabis industry is ever-evolving; to remain abreast with new products, combinations, and initiatives, you've got to constantly lookout for information like what is contained in this article.

Bottom line

Within the last few years, there has been an increase in the number of products churned out from the cannabis industry. In fact, if you have been following the trends, you will find that more products are a mix of cannabis and wellness substances that have become customers-favorite. If you are keen on experimenting with these new marijuana trends, you should try cannabis-mushroom products.