2 Interesting Cannabis Stocks To Watch Right Now In 2021

On the open of the 19th of October, many marijuana stocks did not see any upward trading. However, closer to noon things began to change for some cannabis stocks. Many cannabis stocks opened red and as of mid-day, more pot stocks have moved into the green. This upward push can be due to how low the sector has been performing and people are looking to buy more pot stocks. Which makes sense with all that is happening outside of the market people are taking advantage of the current drop.

Right now many investors are trying to prepare for what’s to come with future trading of the sector. Meaning many feel that between federal cannabis reform and more companies expanding and progressing a run may happen. Now, this is not 100% fact as to when or if a big run will take place. But as history has shown when positive results yield in the sector it most times plays out well for cannabis stocks. For example, when the House passed a cannabis banking measure it created a solid increase in trading inside of the sector.

Right now many are trying to find what will it take to bring the cannabis sector trading back up. Some investors believe once marijuana prohibition comes to an end it will be the catalyst that creates this possible run. Once again this is just speculation and the way pot stocks are performing is much different than in early 2021. Either way, investors are building their portfolios with the best marijuana stocks to buy. No one wants to be caught lacking in the face of a potential money-making opportunity. Especially with how low most cannabis stocks are trading now is the time to prepare for the future. Here are 2 marijuana stocks to watch below.

IM Cannabis Corp.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris. As well as Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property-related services to the medical cannabis industry This past month the company updated shareholders about further details on the Panaxia transaction. IMC Holdings will acquire Panaxia’s trading house license and in-house pharmacy activities, for an aggregate purchase price of $7.2 million.

The Panaxia Transaction will close in two stages, with the option of a third. IMC completed the first closing of the Panaxia Transaction on June 1, 2021. Whereby it acquired all of Panaxia’s online-related activities and intellectual property. At the second closing, which is subject to the approval of the Israeli Ministry of Health. To which IMC will acquire Panaxia’s IMC-GDP license for the distribution of medical cannabis. IMC has an option for third closing to acquire Panaxia’s pharmacy, including licenses to dispense and sell to cannabis patients, which will become effective as of Feb. 15, 2022.

Power REIT

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy, and Transportation. This company is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture. Back on September 9th, the company announced it has acquired a 556,146 sqft cannabis greenhouse cultivation and processing facility.

\ This purchase came to be $18.4 million in a highly accretive transaction. The Property is comprised of approximately 556,000 square feet and is located in the “Marijuana Overlay District” of Marengo County. This particular area of Michigan allows for unlimited cannabis cultivation licenses. The 61-acre property has existing plans in place to add 330,236 square feet and has additional land available for further expansion.

Words From The Company

David Lesser, Chairman, and CEO commented, “This is a very exciting transaction for Power REIT – it is our largest acquisition to-date and one of our more complex transactions. Due to our flexible balance sheet and focused investment strategy on greenhouses, we were able to opportunistically acquire this property through a receivership process. The property is believed to be one of the largest cannabis greenhouse cultivation facilities in the United States. This property was previously used for cultivating red-bell peppers and demonstrates the company’s ability to strategically re-purpose existing greenhouse structures for cannabis cultivation.”