Making A Marijuana Stock Watchlist? Don’t Forget These 2 Cannabis Companies

2 Marijuana Stocks To Add To Your October Watchlist Right Now

As many cannabis stocks are still trading at lower levels investors are getting prepared. This preparation is for the day marijuana stocks see a big increase in trading. Right now the sector is showing there is still time to find top marijuana stocks to buy. Since mid-February 2021 the cannabis sector has been trading at substantially lower levels. This has created close to a 9-month buying opportunity. Even with some upward trading in the last several months, some feel things will rise with more consistency.

Marijuanastocks.com - MarijuanaStocks

As most who are involved in the cannabis industry know this may be accomplished through the passing of federal reform. The biggest fight that advocates have been faced with is pushing for federal cannabis reform. With the possible termination of marijuana prohibition, investors feel this will take the sector back to trading levels near the start of January. As mentioned once before nothing is set in stone as to how or when the sector will see more consistent upward trading.

However, history has shown when progressive news surfaces about federal reform it helps how some cannabis stocks to trade. Nevertheless, those who are looking to become invested have a good entry point. Some feel with how regulated the industry has become this downtrend may be the new trading average for the sector. But even if it is it has not halted any success outside of the market. Which many investors are using as a metric on whether a particular marijuana stock is worth buying.

Publicly Traded Cannabis Companies Success Outside Of The Market

The more success a cannabis company has out of the market lets investors know the potential inside of the market. Even if the company is currently down as most feel things will change in the sector once the end of marijuana prohibition is complete. Still even with all this above info always conduct thorough due diligence before investing in any marijuana stocks.

Top Marijuana Stocks For Your 2021 Watchlist

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH) AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. The company’s cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes. Also, edibles and other cannabis-related products are included as well. As of May 26, 2021, it operated 17 retail locations. The company also sells its products to third-party licensed cannabis retail stores.

In recent news, the company has appointed T. Andrew Brown, as president of AWH New York, effective immediately. Mr. Brown will put his more than 35 years of experience in the legal and government sectors to work. This will be done to build relationships with state and local elected officials. In addition to the Office of Cannabis Management, and industry stakeholders.

Words From The Company

“Appointing Andrew Brown is a critical next step to completing this transition prior to the end of 2021, and underscores the significant investment we will make in the Empire State,” said AWH Founder and CEO Abner Kurtin. “In the coming months, AWH will create good-paying jobs while prioritizing equity and providing both patients and adult-use consumers with the high-quality cannabis products for which we are known.”

[Read More] 2 Marijuana Stocks To Buy Under 1$ In October? Here’s What You Should Know

At the end of August right before the start of September AAWH stock was trading a bit sideways. Nevertheless, this cannabis stock was still holding a decent market level to build from. However, from the start of September AAWH stock began to lose its upward momentum. This led to seeing a drop in trading for AAWH stock. Outside of few small upticks in trading for most of the month, this marijuana stock was dropping in the market.

It wasn’t until the end of September when AAWH stock started to recover a bit before the start of October. Heading into the following month AAWH stock was on a slow incline for the initial start of October. Yet this increase was short-lived and currently AAWH stock is down. However, with more time left in October, it’s possible for this marijuana stock to see another recovery before next month.

AFC Gamma, Inc.

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans. As well as other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. Which is done in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult-use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses. In addition to other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

On October 6th the company announced the launch of a $100 million offering of senior notes due 2027. The Notes will be AFC Gamma’s general unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. To which they will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by each of AFC Gamma’s existing and future subsidiaries. Except for other than certain immaterial subsidiaries.

[Read More] 2 Interesting Cannabis Stocks To Watch Right Now In 2021

From the middle of August AFCG stock began to wake up a bit even with volatile trading. Before trading in September began AFCG stock was showing a lot of up and down trading. Yet overall this cannabis stock was seeing a rise in its market performance. At the close of August right after the start of September is when the increase in trading became noticeable. Shortly after the first week of trading, the company saw a small pullback.

Still, AFCG was able to recover and was able to see some good trading even with volatile moments. Overall AFCG stock looked good in the month of September with some shareholders seeing more gains than losses. As for trading in October, AFCG stock has gone on a nice run reaching levels higher than both August and September. Even with a current slight dip in trading, this marijuana stock has done well inside of the sector that has dropped significantly.