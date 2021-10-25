It's Official: No More Shipping Cannabis Vaping Products Via the U.S. Postal Service

Hemp-derived CBD vapes might be legal across the country, but it’s now illegal to ship them through the U.S. postal service.

On Wednesday, the USPS, which works as an independent agency of the federal government, released its final ruling on the mailability of vaping devices, including those containing marijuana and hemp derivatives, according to Marijuana Moment.

What happened?

In an effort to stop nicotine vaping devices from being mailed, the Congress passed a spending bill last year which added vaping devices to other cigarettes and tobacco products already banned in mailing services.

While the bill’s original intent was to prevent the spread of nicotine and tobacco products, the USPS’ interpretation of the bill’s language includes devices containing cannabis derivatives.

The approved legislation refers to limitations on “electronic nicotine delivery systems,” defined as “any electronic device that, through an aerosolized solution, delivers nicotine, flavor, or any other substance to the user inhaling from the device.”

The mailing agency commented that “it goes without saying that marijuana, hemp, and their derivatives are substances,” hence, they fall within the scope of the Congress’ bill.

Why it's important

Banning companies in the legal cannabis space from shipping their products through the U.S. Postal Service can put extra-operational and economic burdens on cannabis businesses, who will then have to rely on more expensive private shipping services, adding extra expenses to their balance sheets.