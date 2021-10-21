2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch Before The Start Of November

2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch Before Next Month

Right now many people are searching for top marijuana stocks to buy. And they may be in luck due to how low the sector has dropped. Now even though the sector has fallen quite a bit from earlier in 2021 better days of trading have occurred. With some hopeful investors looking to become part of the legal cannabis industry cannabis stocks may be the road less travel. Currently, the big focus in the sector is passing federal cannabis legislation. This has been the biggest hurdle to get over for congress to enact. Yet many do feel once federal cannabis reform is passed it will be the potential cause to see a run in the sector. Nevertheless, the cannabis sector is still growing and flourishing.

With over half of the United States legalizing cannabis in some form, it has created new markets. These new markets are generating high amounts of revenue with a nationwide demand for more cannabis. As more companies show progress through profitability more people are looking at these specs as reasons to invest in them. Even in a down market, the reason is with a company being successful it shows the most growth potential for future trading. This is what many people looking for when adding more cannabis stocks to their portfolios are doing.

Relying on trading patterns was once the main tool to use when looking for pot stocks to buy. Now it’s not like that and the more progress a company has the more convinced people are to purchase shares. Still, you always want to do your homework before just spending money. Get familiar with the sector and what current events are going on that may dictate how marijuana stocks perform. So below we will go over these 2 marijuana stocks to watch in 2021.

Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch This Month

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Cronos Group Inc.

Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce. In addition to retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets. In recent news, the company launched its first cultured cannabinoid product SPINACH FEELZ™. This new product is the first cannabis edible of its kind in Canada to feature THC and cultured cannabigerol (“CBG”).

Which was done from fermentation in a sweet, delicious gummy for adult consumers. As the only cannabis gummy in Canada to feature cultured CBG. If you don’t know cultured cannabigerol is one of many rare cannabinoids found within the cannabis plant. This gummy is formulated to deliver a happy and relaxed experience. With more products being made by the company the more consumers will use the product. There is much potential and possibilities in the edible niche. So it seems like the company is having success in that area. Which is a hopeful sign for those invested in the company.

Words From The Company

“Today we mark an incredible achievement for Cronos Group and the cannabis industry at large with the launch of the first cannabis edible in Canada to feature cultured CBG. This new product is truly a breakthrough in cannabis innovation,” said Kurt Schmidt, President and CEO, Cronos Group. “We are delivering on our ultimate goal to introduce exceptional products that will unlock the full potential of cannabis and we look forward to bringing more rare cannabinoids to market under the SPINACH FEELZ™ sub-brand.”

Since the start of September CRON stock has been fighting to sustain more momentum. In the first few weeks of the month, CRON stock saw a big drop from trading in August. It was not until the end of September right before October when CRON stock started to wake up a bit. From the 20th to the 23rd of September the company was able to see a small recovery. During this time this upward push allowed for some shareholders to take some profit.

Unfortunately, the company was not able to continue its rise and began to drop moving into the following month. At the beginning of October CRON stock was still falling in the market. However, as luck would have things have recently changed for this cannabis stock. Currently, CRON stock is up and has reached levels higher than the month before. So with this shareholders are keeping watch to see how long this rise will last.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to business customers in various health and wellness verticals. For example such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods. The company recently announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted Neptune U.S. Patent No. 11,110,372.

This is for covering a method of extracting and isolating compounds. A method being used on the plants of the Cannabis genus at low temperatures using cold organic solvents. Leveraging this patent, Neptune Wellness plans to pursue licensing opportunities for its unique extraction process with manufacturers. This progress is showing shareholders the growth potential of the company. As well it gives more confidence towards any future success or ventures the company may have.

Words From The CEO Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Michael Cammarata, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neptune Wellness, said, “Building out a comprehensive IP portfolio is an important strategy to unlock durable growth drivers for Neptune. Our differentiated extraction process was developed through years of science-backed research and represents the continued progress of our IP strategy.”

Over the last 4-6 weeks NEPT stock has been trying to build up more momentum. At the start of September, this marijuana stock was met with a volatile downtrend. Still, as this cannabis stock was falling some days of trading the company was able to see a recovery. Although these recoveries did not last long they did provide moments of better trading for investors. The last few days of September NEPT stock was showing an up and down pattern on trading. On the 27th of September NEPT stock was able to see one last climb before dipping back down before October. As for now, NEPT stock has yet to see a significant rise in trading so far in October. It is possible to see things change for the company which is why some still have an eye on this cannabis stock to watch.