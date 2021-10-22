2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch At The End Of October

2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch To Close Out Another Week Of Trading

Cannabis stocks are still showing a large amount of volatile trading. Now, this isn’t all bad for particular investors. Meaning this volatile trading has been positive for some traders. So to be more specific this up and down action has allowed for those investors to capitalize off of the small boost in trading. Which is more of a short-term strategy to play off of it. Yet many still feel that once the end of cannabis prohibition happens it will create a big run. Now as most know there is no way to 100 percent predict this run. But traders are optimistic about future trading for marijuana stocks.

If you’ve been watching the cannabis sector for the last 8 and half months then you see what’s going on. In this time many cannabis companies have dropped in trading. This has created an opportunity to find top marijuana stocks to buy at lower prices. Which a large number of people are doing, Right now with how low the sector has fallen investors are buying the dips in preparation for when things begin to rise. Over the last few months, there have been some better days of trading.

These increases in the market have not lasted too long. Although as mentioned above those with a short-term trading strategy did see some modest returns. On the other side of the sector outside of the market, companies are showing to have more success. This success outside of the market is being used as a method to know if a pot stock is worth buying or selling. Nevertheless for those looking to find a way into the cannabis industry now is a good time to do it. With marijuana stocks being a simple bare to entry. Below are 2 marijuana stocks watch for better trading.

Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch Right Now In 2021

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)

WM Technology, Inc.

WM Technology, Inc. provides SaaS subscription offerings to retailers and brands in the United States and Canadian cannabis markets. The company operates Weedmaps listings marketplace that provides consumers with information regarding cannabis retailers and brands, as well as the strain. Back on September 20th, WeedMaps became the sponsor for the second annual Black CannaConference & Expo. Which is a huge milestone and development for the industry and culture. To which Weedmaps was able to be a part of.

In the first several days of September, MAPS stock was on an upward climb Yet right after the 3rd things began to change for this marijuana stock. Halfway through the first week of September MAPS stock was showing more volatile behavior in the market and started to dip. For much of the month, there was more volatile trading than not. This created an up and down pattern for MAPS stock. Still at the close of September MAPS stock began to recover before the start of October. However, MAPS stock would follow the same trend as September. Meaning in the first few days of October MAPS stock continued its volatile downtrend. Even with some small upticks in trading, this marijuana stock was not able to sustain any upward momentum. Currently MAPS stock is down although some shareholders feel a recovery may happen moving into November.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. cultivates, extracts, manufactures and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. In recent news, the company announced a partnership with Colombian-based Pharmalab PHL Laboratories S.A.S. Pharmalab is a Colombian healthcare group specializing in the commercialization and distribution of medicines, dietary supplements, and cosmetics.

Clever Leaves will supply pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid formulations to Pharmalab for the distribution of magistral medications in Colombia. Which are used to treat painful and inflammatory pathologies. The partnership was made possible by President Iván Duque Márquez’s recent signing of a new Decree. Which will allow drugstores to distribute and sell magistral medicinal cannabinoids in Colombia. This marks a major step towards fulfilling the unmet needs of Colombian patients.

Words From The President Of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.

“With a considerable proportion of our cannabis cultivation and extraction efforts occurring within Colombian borders, this partnership represents a historic opportunity to provide Colombian doctors and patients with products that meet pharmaceutical quality standards. We are providing cannabinoid products grown by Colombians, for Colombians,” said Clever Leaves President, Andres Fajardo. “Our shared passion for the fostering of a happier, healthier local community makes Pharmalab the perfect partner to fulfill the unmet needs of Colombian patients.”

Words From The CEO of KRMA Media, Inc

“We’re thrilled to partner with Weedmaps, a leading technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry, to ensure a best-in-class experience for attendees,” said Kristi Price, founder and CEO of KRMA Media, Inc, the parent company of Black CannaBusiness Magazine. “We feel deep sympathy for the people of Louisiana following the devastating destruction of Hurricane Ida. We are evermore motivated to make this conference as fruitful and impactful as possible for our attendees and the city of New Orleans.”

In the last month of trading CLVR stock has been working on sustaining more upward momentum. Right after the second week of August, this cannabis stock has been on a volatile downtrend. At the beginning of September CLVR stock kept on this same downward pattern on trading. Like most volatile declines some spikes did occur but nothing the company was able to keep going. So in the last 4-6 weeks of trading CLVR has yet to show any signs of recovery. Even though some shareholders remain optimistic about the future trading of this marijuana stock.