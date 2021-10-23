3 Marijuana Stocks To Watch This Upcoming Week

3 Marijuana Stocks To Watch For Next Weeks Trading

For close to 9 months marijuana stocks have not had the best upward momentum. However, from the end of July to now in October there have been some moments of better trading. Many people in the cannabis industry are constantly working around red tape due to cannabis still being federally illegal. Nonetheless, a large amount of growth and progress is still happening. Because of the consistency in success outside of the market, it’s giving people more confidence to invest in marijuana stocks. Let alone anything related to investing in legal cannabis. So as mentioned above pots stocks are trading lower levels.

This drop-in trading has created a chance to find top marijuana stocks to buy. Right now a lot of people have been buying shares of cannabis companies off of the dip. The reason for this is not only how cheap they are but to prepare for when the sector sees a big jump in trading. Slowly but surely many feel things will pick up for marijuana stocks once federal reform passes. With the end of marijuana prohibition, it will open many doors that were once closed due to cannabis being federally illegal. For example, U.S.-based marijuana companies would be able to do business with other companies from around the world.

Which would only give more reason as to why people should be adding more cannabis stocks to their portfolio. The cannabis industry is still young and evolving every day with more developments in the works now is the time to get invested. Just make sure before any investment is done that you research each possible marijuana stock. By conducting thorough due diligence it will help to determine which companies are worth buying and not. Below are some marijuana stocks to watch for better trading in 2021.

Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch Right Now In The Market

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTC:GTBIF) Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTC:TCNNF) Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTC:CURLF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc.

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical, and other cannabis products. In recent news, the company announced the inaugural recipients of the Good Green Grant Program. Good Green is the company’s newest flower brand delivering a high-quality, affordable product.

As well as a product that gives back to communities disproportionately affected by the War on Drugs. Each organization selected fits one of Good Green’s core pillars: education, employment and expungement. The three recipients received unrestricted grants of $75,000 that will be used to advance each organization’s mission.

Words From The Company

“Our team is proud to partner with these three exceptional nonprofits to create meaningful change in communities devastated by cannabis prohibition,” said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “Through Good Green, we will continue to invest in organizations that are making a measurable impact to address the social and economic disparities created by unjust drug laws.”

Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. together with its subsidiaries operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores located all around the United States. In the company’s most recent news it has announced the reopening of a dispensary in the Arrowhead area of Jacksonville, Florida.

The location is Trulieve’s 102nd in the state of Florida and was formerly branded as Harvest House of Cannabis. The reopening follows the Company’s October 1, 2021 announcement of its closing the acquisition of Harvest Health and Recreation Inc., at which time all Harvest locations in Florida were closed for rebranding to Trulieve.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations, and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, to the cannabis industry.

Back on the 21st of October, the company announced expanding its partnership with Rolling Stone. Select, the leading lifestyle brand in cannabis, proudly announced its strategic partnership with Rolling Stone last June. This is when its line of high-quality products celebrating the symbiotic relationship between music and cannabis became available in Nevada.

Words From The CEO

Joe Bayern, CEO of Curaleaf. said “Rolling Stone has been covering cannabis with authentic, hard hitting journalism and amplifying the synergies between music, cannabis, and culture for over fifty years, and we hope this carefully selected co-branded product line continues to destigmatize and normalize cannabis consumption. Select has set itself apart in the vape world by constantly innovating and manufacturing the highest-quality, smoothest cartridges possible, and we look forward to bringing new cannabis experiences to our customers.”