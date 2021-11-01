How Ecommerce Startups Can Navigate the Supply Chain Logjam

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The rise of global trade and ease of access to global vendors, manufacturers and producers has led to an unprecedented lowering of the barrier to entry for ecommerce. It’s easier than ever to source product, make deals and have product shipped not only in bulk, but dropshipped right to consumers without ever leaving your home.

But that ease of access to the marketplace, new delivery startups and of course a behemoth named Amazon have led to a growth of consumer expectations. Sixteen years ago, when Amazon Prime was first introduced, free two-day shipping was novel and exciting. Now, it has become expected — with same-day delivery even beginning to fully penetrate the market, driving consumer-service demand even higher.