2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch During The Last Week Of October

2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch At The End Of The Month

With the majority of marijuana stocks trading at lower levels, many people are taking advantage. The advantage that many investors have is how low they are buying some of the best cannabis stocks. For almost a year now the cannabis sector has been going through a downtrend. This downtrend started to happen in early 2021. However overall growth of the cannabis industry has been moving at full force. For example, more states around the U.S. have passed some form of cannabis legislation.

Marijuanastocks.com - MarijuanaStocks

Currently with over half of the United States legalizing marijuana it has created and established new markets. Not to mention creating a situation where MSO cannabis companies can continue to expand and develop their business in these new markets. As well when a company shows continued growth and profitability out of the market it lets people know this may be a good buy.

Even in a down market where many successful and profitable marijuana companies are down in trading. Which is a current strategy being used instead of past trading history to know whether a stock is a buy or sell. However, you must always use your own judgment and do your research before investing in anything. Right now many people are preparing for a possible run in the sector.

A bulk of investors feel that once cannabis prohibition is enacted it will set off a run for cannabis stocks. A run that many believe will bring the sector’s average back up to levels of or close to early 2021. Still, this is all just speculation and there is not a set in stone way to know for sure. But these people rather be safe than sorry and with how low the sector it is more probable that up is the way to go. So with this investors are doing what they need to do so they don’t miss another chance to see big gains with marijuana stocks.

Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch Heading Into November

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTC:JUSHF) Cresco Labs Inc. (OTC:CRLBF)

Jushi Holdings Inc.

Jushi Holdings Inc. a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions. Specifically in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

On October 22nd the company announced the opening of its 25th retail location nationwide. Which makes for the company’s 16th BEYOND / HELLO™ medical marijuana dispensary in Pennsylvania. BEYOND / HELLO™ Stroudsburg will begin serving Pennsylvania medical marijuana patients and caregivers on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

[Read More] Is Florida Getting Closer to Fully Legalizing Marijuana?

Words From The Company

“We are thrilled to open the latest BEYOND / HELLO™ location in Stroudsburg, an iconic town in the heart of the Poconos that is known for its natural beauty as well as its vibrant downtown,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi. “With the opening of our 16th BEYOND / HELLO™ retail location in Pennsylvania, we are executing on our plan to strategically expand our footprint in the Commonwealth.”

Looking back over the last 8 weeks of trading JUSHF stock has shown a large amount of volatility. Since the start of August, the company began with a nice increase in trading. Yet during the 2 weeks of August JUSHF stock started to fall. This drop was caused by a few factors one being that the sector is incredibly volatile. And 2nd it’s also a sector that is unpredictable with the way it performs. So this can lead to unstable trading. Even if the company outside the market is flourishing especially in today’s trading climate. From the middle of September to October JUSHF stock has been on a volatile downtrend. To which as of now JUSHF stock is still down working to see a rise in trading in the near future.

Cresco Labs Inc.

Cresco Labs Inc. together with its subsidiaries cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand. In recent news, the company announced the opening of a new Sunnyside dispensary in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

Wyomissing will be Cresco Labs’ fifth dispensary in Pennsylvania and 38th nationwide. The new store will offer premium quality products from Cresco Labs’ wholesale brands Cresco, Supply, and Remedi. As well as other top brands. Sunnyside Wyomissing will serve patients with a medical card issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

[Read More] 2 Marijuana Stocks You Need To Know About In 2021

Trading for CRLBF stock in the last month and a half has been a bit of a battle. From the end of August, CRLBF stock was slowly losing its upward momentum. In the first 2 weeks of September, the company had a significant decline in the market. Since that time CRLBF stock from 20th to the 27th of September was on an upward path. At the time the company was showing the type of consistency many cannabis stocks currently need today. Nevertheless, after this run, the company started to dip back down to close the month. As for now in October CRLBF stock is having trouble recovering in the market. Nevertheless, shareholders feel with the right catalyst trading can rise once again.