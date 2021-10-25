Top Marijuana Stocks You Need To Know About Right Now

2 Marijuana Stocks Investors Should Know About In 2021

As marijuana stocks continue to trade at lower levels many investors are waiting for things to change. This change that people are looking for is more upward consistency for cannabis stocks. Prior to mid-February, the sector was able to produce this consistency investors wish they had. Even when a company would dip it would recover to the same or higher trading level. Now that is not the case for most of the cannabis companies in the market. Since the middle of February, a large amount of momentum has been lost. This decline has created an almost 9-month drop in trading. Yes in this past 9 months some small upticks in trading have occurred.

However, they are short-lived and a bit more unpredictable in performance than in almost the last year. Nevertheless with this drop in trading has come to a good opportunity to make some potential money. So what this means is some people have been able to capitalize off of the volatile price sawings in the cannabis sector. Essentially some people are able to profit off of when the cannabis sector sees an upward swing. As some are not able to as they see it as to small a return or they are waiting for a bigger rise. Or they just were not paying attention to executing properly.

All in all, it is still a buyers market for those looking to get invested in legal cannabis. With how low cannabis stocks are trading finding top marijuana stocks to buy is even easier. The simple part is being able to afford some of the more expensive marijuana stocks that are now trading at good entry levels. Furthermore, you must remember to educate yourself about the market and the companies you feel are good investments. Below are a few marijuana stocks to watch for better trading in 2021.

Top Marijuana Stocks For Your 2021 Watchlist

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTC:PLNHF) Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (OTC:GNLN)

Planet 13 Holdings Inc.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, distributes, and markets cannabis and cannabis-infused and related products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries that provide cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products. At the start of October, the company announced it has finalized its acquisition of a Florida cannabis license.

Words From The Company

“We are excited to get started building out our footprint in Florida. Initially, our focus will be on a network of high performing neighborhood stores modelled off our successful Medizin dispensary along with cultivation and production to bring our portfolio of top-selling products to Florida,” said Robert Groesbeck, Co-CEO of Planet 13. “As Florida gets closer to legalizing adult-use sales, we will start on our world-famous SuperStores in high traffic tourist destinations throughout the state.”

Since mid-August PLNHF stock has been continued to trade with volatility. This volatile action has led to a drop in trading. Even with some small upticks, the company has not been able to sustain any of these short recoveries. Now in the moments when trading did increase some shareholders and investors did see some gains. Yet not all investors and shareholders were able to see the upside from those increases. From September to October PLNHF stock is still down and working to see another recovery in the market. Some feel that PLNHF stock will sustain better momentum at some point in the near future. For now, investors are keeping a watch on this marijuana stock for any changes that may occur in the market.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories. With its partnership with VIBES™ the company has announced the introduction of the Cali. The Cali is a newly shaped pre-roll that provides a game-changing smoking experience.

Words From Berner CEO of VIBES™

“With the release of The Cali we continue to show the innovation of our company. While we all can appreciate the cone, The Cali is a similar concept, but with a cylindrical form factor which was designed for optimal airflow. As passionate smokers and connoisseurs, we are gonna continue to focus on quality papers and products that consumers are missing, such as The Cali. I personally have been rolling for 20 plus years, and was constantly told by friends and people I have connected with over the years that ‘if I could roll like that, I would smoke joints over blunts.’ Well, now all you have to do is stuff and puff with The Cali,” said Berner, CEO of VIBES.

In the last 6-8 weeks of trading, GNLN stock has shown a fair amount of up and down trading. From the end of August right around the 24th, the company started to see a volatile pick up in trading. After August 24th up until the 10th of September GNLN stock was able to see a rise in trading. However, after this time GNLN stock was not able to keep its climb going and started to lose its momentum. This trading pattern lasted the whole month of September and continued in October. Currently, GNLN stock has dropped even more and is working to see a recovery in future trading.