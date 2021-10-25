Luxembourg May Be The First European Country Legalize Recreational Marijuana

This Country My Be The First To Legalize Marijuana In Europe

In recent cannabis developments, Luxembourg is set to be the first-ever country in Europe. This was made possible by important government bureaus who acted upon putting a strategy together. This plan would permit the cultivation and possession of marijuana for personal consumption. Recently the ministers of justice and homeland security revealed the bill. The proposal will still need to be voted on in Parliament. But there is high hope that this bill is expected to pass. It’s part of a broader bundle of reform proposals the agencies are promoting.

Under the marijuana bill, those who are 18 and older could cultivate up to four cannabis plants. Yet, under the non-commercial system that is being introduced, holding more than three grams in public would still be a civil offense. This civil penalty would result in a ticket of €25-500 ($29-581). As of now, the highest fine for possession is €2,500 ($2,908).

In regards to having access, adults would be able to purchase and trade cannabis seeds for their home grows. Justice Minister Sam Tamson mentioned that the government felt it “had to act”. So what they did was characterize the home cultivation policy revision as the initial step forward.

The Next Phase For Legal Cannabis In Luxembourg

“The idea is that a consumer is not in an illegal situation if he consumes cannabis and that we don’t support the whole illegal chain from production to transportation to selling where there is a lot of misery attached,” he said. “We want to do everything we can to get more and more away from the illegal black market.”

While confined in range, the policy change would make Luxembourg the first legal country in Europe. By legal people would be allowed to grow and possess marijuana for recreational use. Cannabis has already been broadly decriminalized in certain countries on the continent. Nonetheless, it has continued to be criminalized by statute.

Government references in Luxembourg spoke on particular plans that are being put into action. This plan would help to create a program where the state controls the production and distribution of marijuana. Tamson said they are working to fix “international constraints” before moving forward with the plan. That step, however, refers to United Nations treaty obligations that multiple U.S. states and other countries like Canada and Uruguay have openly mocked.

Final Thoughts On Luxembourg Legalizing Recreational Cannabis

Currently, Luxembourg is concentrating on legalization within a home setting. Parliament is supposed to vote on the proposal at the begging of next year. To which many know that the deciding parties are supportive of the reform.

Legalizing marijuana in Luxembourg has been in the works for a long time.

An alliance of influential parties of Luxembourg agreed in 2018 to pass legislation allowing “the exemption from punishment or even legalization” of cannabis.

At the same time over in the U.S., congressional legislators are fighting to pass legalization legislation. A key House committee recently passed a bill to end marijuana prohibition. So with this passing now the heads of the Senate are finalizing a separate reform proposal.

In Mexico, a leading Senator said has recently stated that lawmakers could pass legislation to regulate marijuana in the near future. The Supreme Court has already ruled that adults cannot be arrested over possession or cultivation. However, there are currently no arrangements in place to accommodate access to legal marijuana.