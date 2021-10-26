Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Jay-Z's Cannabis Brand Launches Line of 'Light Strain' Products

How Monogram's No.08 differs from other strains.

TPCO Holding Corp's MONOGRAM, Jay-Z's cannabis brand, has launched No.08 – its first-ever light strain.

Pungent and euphoric

A completely new blend unlike any of MONOGRAM’s other strains, No.08 is a pungent strain that delivers strong diesel and earthy notes. When smoked, it brings a relaxing head calm that smoothly transforms to a tranquil, full-body euphoria. No.08 is available now in the brand’s Loosies, 2g flower and 4g flower product types.

“The launch of No.08 flower and loosies is particularly exciting because it is MONOGRAM’s first light strain – giving our consumers the opportunity to experience MONOGRAM cannabis in a whole new way," Deandre Watson, MONOGRAM's culture and cultivation ambassador told Benzinga. "We spent a lot of time testing and perfecting No.08 to create an earthy smoke that hits quick and has a really mellow and light vibe, and is made with the same dedication to quality and culture as all our MONOGRAM products.” 

More about MONOGRAM

MONOGRAM flower is grown in small batches to maintain control and quality. Each flower is hand-selected and hand-finished by MONOGRAM experts to ensure a premium experience from grow to smoke. The packaging for MONOGRAM 2g and 4g flower keeps the cannabis fresh and protected from UV light. Each Loosies pre-roll pack contains four 0.4g prerolls that have been individually wrapped.

