It's Competition Time: Oman-Based Asyad Group Invites Entrepreneurs To Solve The Logistics Industry's Pressing Challenges

Asyad Group, an Oman-based global integrated logistics solutions provider, has partnered with Hypermotion Dubai, a German-originated exhibition addressing the transformation and future of the transport, logistics and mobility sectors, to launch two competitions for entrepreneurs interested in solving challenges in the global logistics industry.

The Asyad Global Logistics Challenge, taking place at the Expo 2020 Dubai, compromises of the Asyad Global Logistics Hackathon and the Asyad Logistics Startup Challenge, with both of them expected to attract high-level participation from international, regional and local government entities and private organizations.

Happening from November 2-4, 2021, the Asyad Global Logistics Hackathon will task data scientists from across the globe to develop data-centric solutions to advance the transport and logistics sectors.

Running simultaneously, the Asyad Logistics Startup Challenge is giving promising entrepreneurs a platform to compete for a prize of US$50,000.The participating teams will present their solutions for six key growth pillars for mobility and transport logistics -artificial intelligence, cyber security, robotics, logistics, smart mobility and drones- to an audience of regional and international investors.

“Innovation is paramount for the advancement and competitiveness of the logistics industry. The Asyad Global Logistics Challenge will not only bring to the forefront existing problems but also present viable solutions and allow us to engage with forward-thinking talents who will shape our future,” said Abdulrahman Al Hatmi, Asyad Group CEO.

For more information, check out the competition's official website here.

