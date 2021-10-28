Become a Better Facebook Marketer with This Bundle

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Facebook has grown from a plucky startup to an everyday presence. Today, it has more than 2.74 billion active monthly users and reaches 59 percent of the world's social networking population. For entrepreneurs, that spells opportunity.

Timothy Hales Bennett/Unsplash

Facebook and Google make up the advertising duopoly on the internet, but Facebook gives you far more opportunities to build meaningful connections with customers. In The 2022 Facebook Marketing Bootcamp Bundle, you'll find out how to do just that and turn your social media marketing into a significant lever for your business. This bundle is on sale for just $14.99 (reg. $800).

This 4-course bundle is taught by Faisal Ahmed Siddiqui (4.1/5 instructor rating), a digital marketing and Facebook Ads pro who has worked with more than 50 multinationals, brands, companies, and business partners. He's spent more than $2.5 million over the past 10 years on campaigns for a wide range of industries including food, fashion, tech, real estate, and more.

The bundle begins with a beginner-friendly primer to Facebook, teaching you the five key prerequisites before creating a successful campaign. You'll learn how to select the right marketing objective and discover how to integrate a Facebook Ads sales funnel into the objective. Additionally, you'll learn how to develop and hone a marketing budget, select the right core target audience, and start integrating your Facebook audience into your ads. From there, you'll structure campaigns on a placement level and get a complete guide on how to spot a winning ad. Finally, you'll discover how to measure and optimize campaign data from Ads Manager and learn how to use images, text, and other creative material to improve those metrics over time.

