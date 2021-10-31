It's Time to Replace Your Apple TV Remote with One That Makes Sense

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Apple is well-known for being an innovator in a number of spaces. From mobile phones to earbuds, Apple is constantly changing the way we interact with . With Apple TV, it pushed its way to the forefront of the streaming conversation and even gave the world Ted Lasso. But despite all that good, Apple has cursed the world with the Apple TV remote.

The Siri remote is interesting in concept but, arguably, is disastrous in execution. Too sensitive with its touch controls and confusing as all heck with an excessively minimalist design, Apple TV's one drawback has long been the stupid remote. However, you don't have to deal with it anymore. The Function101 Button Remote for Apple TV/Apple TV 4K is here to save your streaming experience.

Designed with traditional remote control buttons that we've all grown accustomed to, this clicker makes navigating Apple TV easier than ever. The infrared remote requires line of sight to your Apple TV, but it works from nearly 40 feet away and gives you all of the buttons you need right at your fingertips. Power, volume, mute, menu, rewind, fast forward—they're all here and they're all easy to find. The remote pairs quickly with your Apple TV or Apple TV 4K and works with most 4K TVs as well if you'd like to use it as a master remote to cut down on the number of remotes you have.

Did you really ask for voice control? Simplify the Apple TV streaming experience with a remote that makes intuitive sense to everyone. For a limited time, you can get the Function101 Button Remote for Apple TV/Apple TV 4K for $29.95. That's a small price to pay to stop pulling your hair out over the remote, and finally kick back, actually relax and watch some television.

