Improve Your Pet's Life by Identifying Intolerances with This At-Home Testing Kit

You already know the secret to a productive workplace. Having your dog there! Well, there may be some other things too, but having Fido in the office probably does wonders for your mood. And while it's great for you to have your dog around, is your dog as happy to be there as you are?

5Strands

If you notice your dog struggling with itching and irritation, they might be susceptible to something in your everyday environment. In that case, finding out what it is doesn't have to mean expensive vet visits and tests. You can figure it out at home with the 5Strands Pet Food & Environmental Intolerance Test, which is on sale now.

This at-home testing kit can help determine the food and environmental substances that may cause non-IgE medicated reactions from your , known as intolerances. This two-piece package includes a food intolerance test and an environmental intolerance test that allows you to get results through a painless, at-home hair sample collection method.

Rated 4.2/5 stars on Amazon, this food intolerance test covers proteins, grains, vegetables, fruits, fats, seafood, additives, and preservatives and test results sort intolerances into three levels based on the response upon exposure. If your pet receives any Level 3 responses, 5Strands provides a six- to eight-week elimination guidance plan to weed out that food.

The environmental test utilizes the same testing method and covers fabrics, cleaning supplies, grasses, trees, molds, dust mites, and other animal dander. While eliminating some of these things entirely might be impossible, you'll at least have the knowledge to try to avoid them in your pet's life.

This simple kit takes just a few minutes to administer and you can have results in seven to 10 days after the hair sample has been received at a processing center.

Help make your pet's life better with the 5Strands Pet Food & Environmental Intolerance Test.

