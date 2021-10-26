Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 26th

Here are three with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 26th:

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc HCCI: This company that provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Heritage-Crystal Clean has a PEG ratio of 0.91 compared with 1.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Macy's, Inc. M: This omnichannel retail organization carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.60, compared with 0.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Devon Energy Corporation DVN: This independent energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Devon Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.42, compared with 0.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

