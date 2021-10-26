Will These Marijuana Stocks Be Top Gainers As November Approaches?

These 2 Marijuana Stocks Could Be The Ones You Need On Your Watchlist

Most marijuana stocks in the market are facing the same issue. The issue is not having enough momentum to reach higher levels of trading. Nevertheless, most of these publicly traded cannabis companies are seeing continued success outside of the market. This progress that happening out of the market is actually bringing more attention towards investing in legal marijuana. You see right now the cannabis sector is down and there has yet to be a substantial rise that has intrigued shareholders. Still with how low the sector is now looks like a great time to find top marijuana stocks to buy.

This is taking place right now. Many are looking to invest in preparation for when the sector goes on another possible run. Although no one knows when this will happen seeing how cannabis stocks have been averaging down. Still, there is hope that with the passing of federal cannabis reform the sector may ultimately see the run. As mentioned above out of the market the cannabis industry is growing at a fast pace. Already some legal states are generating over a billion dollars in legal cannabis sales. Not to mention all the potential new legal states that are working on passing cannabis legislation. This will only add more value to the industry with the establishment of another cannabis market.

With every new legal state comes a new market to enter and build to which many MSO are doing so. Right now investors are keeping watch on how successful or profitable a cannabis company is or can be. This gauge is a system being used to determine if an investor should buy or pass on marijuana stocks. Still, you must always do your homework before investing in any company. Let alone cannabis stocks which happen to trade in a volatile and unpredictable market. But even with all these elements above there is still a possible chance to see some solid gains with investing in cannabis stocks. Down below are a few cannabis stocks to watch that may start to see a bit more trading momentum.

Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch Right Now In 2021

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Village Farms International, Inc.

Village Farms International, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0-megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity.

The power plant sells its services to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority and produces and supplies cannabis products. In recent news, the company announced it has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of the Synergy Collection. Which was developed to enhance the multitude of benefits offered by the hemp plant beyond CBD alone.

Words From The Company

“The launch of this truly innovative product line marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the CBDistillery product pipeline that we believe further strengthens its positions as a top-five US CBD brand1 and a top-ranked web site within the CBD category,” said Michael DeGiglio, CEO, Village Farms International. “The Synergy Collection not only allows Balanced Health to continue to build product offerings that have full-spectrum CBD, as well as other cannabinoids and other all-natural ingredients such as THC and, importantly, supporting the opportunity for more diverse wellness product line in the future.”

Trading from mid-August VFF stock has been on a volatile downward pattern of trading. Yet at the end of August right before September VFF stock started to see a recovery in the market. Now moving into September the company started to lose its momentum and began to fall. This volatile drop in trading lasted essentially the whole month of September. Even with some small upticks in trading during the month, VFF stock was not able to reach a higher market level. Currently, in October the company is still battling to reach a better market position.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. through its subsidiaries produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for the adult recreational market.

Looking at trading from August 13th the company was faced with a drop in trading. This downward trend lasted until the 3rd week of the month. It wasn’t until the 20th of August when OGI stock started to see a rise in trading. This climb lasted until the 2nd day of September which after the company went on another downtrend. This drop lasted from the 2nd to the 21st of September. After this time heading into October OGI stock was moving with volatility. This volatile action led to a further decline in trading. However, trading from the 18th to the 21st OGI stock saw another rise in trading before eventually dipping back down.