Is Tronox (TROX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great . Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

- Zacks

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Tronox (TROX). TROX is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 10.59 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 12.22. Over the last 12 months, TROX's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.75 and as low as 7.26, with a median of 10.69.

We should also highlight that TROX has a P/B ratio of 2.01. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.54. Over the past year, TROX's P/B has been as high as 2.02 and as low as 0.71, with a median of 1.46.

Finally, we should also recognize that TROX has a P/CF ratio of 3.02. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. TROX's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.03. TROX's P/CF has been as high as 3.02 and as low as 0.99, with a median of 2.19, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Tronox's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, TROX looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.