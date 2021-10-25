Trump NFT Drop Gets Meme Stock Investors Jumping Into Creatd (CRTD)

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Creatd (NASDAQ: CRTD ) stock is taking off on Monday thanks to news of it offering up NFTs of former President Donald Trump.

Source: Sahara Prince/Shutterstock.com

According to Creatd, it will be offering up three NFTs of Trump via its OG Collection. This is a series of images collected from Bob Guccione, an artist and photographer, as well as the previous CEO of General Media.

Creatd notes that all three of the NFTs it’s offering are photos of a young Donald Trump. The first one revealed today features Trump signing the breast of a model while at a formal event.

Of course, the NFT isn’t going for cheap. Creatd is charging 240 Ethereum (CCC: ETH-USD ) for it. Based on the price of ETH today, this has the company seeking about $1 million for the Trump NFT.

The NFT includes the original high-resolution JPEG of the image. Whoever shells of the money for it will also receive “a large scale 1/1 print of the photograph in a gilded frame.” All of this will be authenticated by the OG Collection curation team.

Creatd founder and co-CEO Jeremy Frommer said the following about today’s news.

“They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and the Trump photographs are no exception. We have waited a long time to sell these priceless images which were captured decades before they took on the significance and symbolism they hold today.”

CRTD stock is heading 7.5% higher as of Monday afternoon.

