Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) closed at $47.17 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.34% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.18% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 30.24% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 1.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.96% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SAVA as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.17, down 183.33% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SAVA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.34% lower. SAVA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

