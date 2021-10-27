OSlash Raises $2.5 Mn Funding Led By Accel Partners

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Enterprise software startup OSlash announced on Wednesday that it has raised $2.5 million in a round of seed funding led by Accel Partners. The pre-Series A funding round also saw participation from notable names such as Dylan Field of Figma; Akshay Kothari of Notion; Girish M of Freshworks; and other top executives from Quora, Stripe, and Airtable.

Unspalsh

With this new investment, the company plans to attract new talent and introduce the world to its vision of seamless information access and sharing within an enterprise for supercharged productivity.

“We’re thrilled to have Accel and marquee angels on board. We saw work happening entirely in URLs, and as companies shift to using cloud-based software subscriptions, the need for a link-organizer and a better way to navigate and share work in this new landscape only grows,” said Ankit Pansari, chief executive officer, OSlash.

OSlash has already expanded its reach to 1000 teams including teams within Retool, Notion, and Postman. The early users are delighted that they can open any link in a second without spending time searching for it, waiting on someone to share it, or wondering where the information resides in the company. With an intuitive name for every information resource, users no longer have to sit on a graveyard of unfinished documents as naming links provides a single source of truth for all important information, the platform said.

“With each company using hundreds of tools, the resources, information, and outputs get siloed in each of these apps. The timing of OSlash is amazing as it helps significantly reduce the overhead of finding information from the browsers. We have seen the power of this tool inside Google and Stripe, and now OSlash is democratizing this tool for all the companies. We are excited about the future potential of this tool and how it can help in improving employee productivity,” shared Shekhar Kirani, head, Accel Partners.

“It’s great to see OSlash bring to everyone the technology used by every large Silicon Valley company. Every team wants to index their links and OSlash makes it super easy to do that. It is powerful, polished, and it’s bound to become the default way of accessing internal links within companies,” added Akshay Kothari, chief operating officer, Notion.

The company plans to utilize the funds to expand into enterprise search and aims to significantly scale enterprise adoption by next year. The adoption of remote work across organizations could be a catalyst that brings more customers into the collaborative multiplayer browser space.