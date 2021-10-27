Hypto Raises $3 Mn Seed Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Hypto, a tech infrastructure platform focused on deconstructing financial products for developers, on Wednesday announced to have raised $3 million in seed funding led by Stellaris Venture Partners with participation from 3one4 Capital and Core 91. The round also saw participation from prominent angel investors including Amrish Rau (Pine Labs) and Jitendra Gupta (Jupiter).

Hypto

Hypto will utilize the raised capital to expand its technology team and build web services to serve and support fresh financial use cases for technology businesses.

“We are breaking down finance into its fundamental components to create a new generation of highly accessible, scalable, and low latency web services that power all financial use cases. We are also open-sourcing our connections to centralized financial institutions and decentralized networks. By open-sourcing this connectivity layer, we are welcoming a global community of the sharpest people to collaborate and solve the toughest problems in finance. We are thrilled to have the confidence of our investors as we work towards our mission to inspire developers and businesses to innovate rapidly without the need to worry about managing infrastructure or integrating with multiple financial institutions and networks,” said Abhishek Rajagopal, co-founder, Hypto.

Founded in 2018 by Abhishek Rajagopal, Aravind Sriraman, and Tholkappiyan Velavan, Hypto is democratizing access to the infrastructure required to build innovative financial use cases with the belief that developers will transform finance in this decade. By unbundling the tech stack that bridges banks, financial institutions, and customers into elementary components, Hypto is removing critical bottlenecks that exist in legacy systems.

“The rapidly-changing banking landscape allows traditional financial institutions to integrate with fintech companies to provide new and innovative financial products. We strongly resonated with Hypto’s vision to build the operating system for fintech - by providing APIs to access all banking products, they allow any business to build financial products customized to their needs. The Hypto founders combine deep financial services knowledge with the experience of building global SaaS products, and we look forward to partnering with them in this journey,” shared Ritesh Banglani, partner, Stellaris Venture Partners.

“Indian fintech is a unique and collaborative environment that combines large-scale modular and interoperable digital public goods like UPI and Aadhar with cutting-edge software products and platforms that are now mainstream. Hypto’s elementary approach will help every software product in the country build the optimal financial services experience for their customers and their use cases. Their inspired commitment to the universalization of these primitives will help take Indian software products and fintech to a continental scale,” added Pranav Pai, managing partner, 3one4 Capital.

Hypto launched its first stack that supports payments infrastructure in March 2020. By assembling it as a combination of different web-service modules, Hypto ensures 99.9999 per cent availability and an over 99 per cent success rate. The platform has processed over 55 million transactions totaling over $15 billion and currently works with over 10 banks.