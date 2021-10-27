Shiba Inu Coin Price Soars to Record High After Robinhood Petition

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin price skyrocketed to a new high of $0.00005863 today, per CoinMarketCap.

, named for the memeified dog breed, is the joke spin-off of the popular Dogecoin (DOGE). Today's record-breaking price comes after a Change.org petition requested that Robinhood list the coin on its trading platform. The petition has received 334,500 signatures so far.

Shiba Inu's price began to surge over the weekend after SHIB community Twitter account @ShibaInuNews shared a screenshot of a survey Robinhood circulated regarding SHIB's potential listing. On Sunday, the coin saw an initial all-time high of $0.00004442, up 60%, and became the 13th-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. The price jumped to $0.00004853 on Tuesday.

Now, Shiba Inu is the 11th-largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $21.5 billion.

On Monday, a crypto whale (someone who owns vast amounts of crytocurrency, typically millions) bought $11.5 million worth of SHIB tokens, further accelerating the coin's price increase.

Dogecoin also surged over the weekend, shooting up 8% after Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted about the token on Saturday. It's not the first time Musk's tweets have significantly shaken up cryptocurrency markets.

