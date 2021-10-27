Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Company News for Oct 27, 2021

Companies in The news Are: UPS,WM,ARCC,NVS

By
You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. This story originally appeared on Zacks
  • Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS jumped 7% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.71 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.52.
  • Waste Management, Inc.’s WM shares fell 1.2% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.26 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 per share.
  • Shares of Ares Capital Corporation ARCC rose 0.4% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.47 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.45 per share.
  • Novartis AG’s NVS shares gained 1.8% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.71 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65 per share.


