A Deep Dive into the Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) Earnings Charts

This is a big week for earnings with over 1000 companies expected to report, including many FANGMAN stocks and other popular growth stocks.

- Zacks

This includes Apple AAPL and Amazon AMZN, two of the best performing stocks of the last decade.

Over the last year, Apple shares have gained 29% while Amazon has risen just 5.4%.

Are the analysts as pessimistic about Amazon as Wall Street?

What Do Their Earnings Charts Look Like?

Apple hasn’t missed in the last 5 years which is an incredible earnings surprise track record given that there’s an ongoing pandemic.

Amazon, which has never cared about the beat or the miss, has managed to beat 5 quarters in a row as business took off during the pandemic.

Are the analysts raising, or cutting, earnings estimates going into the report?

And will another beat be a catalyst for the shares?

Watch the video to find out.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.