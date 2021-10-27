New Strong Sell Stocks for October 27th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

- Zacks

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. AMX is a provider of wireless communications services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND is a manufacturer, marketer, and seller of plant-based meat products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Gentex Corporation GNTX is a supplier of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics to the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for aviation markets, as well as fire protection products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. HE is engaged in electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.

National CineMedia, Inc. NCMI is the operator of a cinema advertising network in North America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 3.2% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE): Free Stock Analysis Report



National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Gentex Corporation (GNTX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research