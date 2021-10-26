Kishu Inu Prices Surge 90% as Elon Musk Takes KISHU’s Puppy Pals Higher

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

For fans of the puppy pack, this was an exciting weekend. Shiba Inu (CCC: SHIB-USD ) and Floki Inu (CCC: FLOKI-USD ) were able to engage with crypto’s biggest influencer, Elon Musk. Musk didn’t say anything to support any of the smaller tokens, but the engagement from him was enough to send both Shiba and Floki shooting up. These two aren’t the only standouts, though. Puppy cousin Kishu Inu (CCC: KISHU-USD ) has also been in the green since the week began, reminding investors not to rule out a lesser known member.

What Happened With Kishu Inu

Alongside Shiba and Floki, Kishu Inu has been climbing steadily since the week began. Prices are currently up nearly 90% for the day.

Kishu’s journey has been an interesting one, gaining some momentum in the Spring of 2021 with positive price predictions from experts. However, it vanished when the mighty Dogecoin (CCC: DOGE-USD ) began to fall in the months that followed. Now that the Doge resurgence has ushered in a new era for the puppy pack, Kishu is barking hard to regain its place towards the front. This leaves investors with a few pressing questions. For how long will the pupcoin frenzy continue, and how high can prices go while it does?

Why It Matters

We shouldn’t need to be reminded of the power that Musk possesses over cryptos. That said, this weekend provided a good lesson in just how much power he has. Investors could have been spooked when Musk stated that the only cryptos he held were Bitcoin (CCC: BTC-USD ), Ethereum (CCC: ETH-USD ) and Dogecoin. Instead, Floki’s team spun it in a way that highlighted their token’s utility and founding values.

As a result, this week started off well for the puppy pack, with both Shiba and Floki in the green yesterday. Although the latter has been down this morning, it will likely pick back up again soon. The puppy pack members are no strangers to volatility, but they have the blessing of a strong digital army behind them.

Kishu Inu doesn’t seem to have that type of following yet, but Twitter communities are certainly taking notice. Indeed, the types of gains that we’re currently seeing are exactly what can help a token achieve the meme status that can help elevate it to the national discussion.

What Comes Next

Floki Inu is currently in the midst of a significant marketing push that includes buying up airtime on major TV networks. It’s likely then that we’ll be seeing it quite a bit within the months ahead.

With all that in mind, we shouldn’t forget about its cousin. Kishu Inu remains a hidden gem within the pupcoin world. It may be not garnering the same type of buzz that surrounds Shiba and Floki, but that doesn’t mean it’s not worth watching. On the contrary, the time to watch has never been better as the puppy pack continues to gain momentum. We all know how packs move — when one member moves, others tend to follow.

On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

The post Kishu Inu Prices Surge 90% as Elon Musk Takes KISHU’s Puppy Pals Higher appeared first on InvestorPlace.