Testamóvil, a government initiative to facilitate the processing of wills in Mexico City

The vehicle will go around neighborhoods of the 16 municipalities so that all residents of the capital can have access.

The Testamóvil is a vehicle that will be visiting all the municipalities of Mexico City one by one. The government decided to promote this project to make it easier for citizens to process their wills.

The process will be available to all those who wish it and meet the requirements. For older adults it will cost 560 pesos while for the rest of the people it will be 1,680 pesos.

This initiative can be seen as a result of the pandemic since between the second half of 2020 and so far in 2021, the General Directorate for Territorial Regularization (DGRT) has delivered just over 10,500 wills.

The DGRT is in charge of defining the dates and locations of the vehicle and will be updating them through their social networks. The attention of the Testamóvil will be from 10:00 to 14:00 and will only be one day in each location.

The requirements to be able to process a will in the Testamóvil are the following:

  • Be over 16 years of age
  • Submit the application form
  • Two witnesses
  • Valid voter card.

