Unreasonable Mexico and Colgate Palmolive are looking for students with innovative ideas

If you are a graduate student and have innovative ideas that could cause great changes in our society, Unreasonable México and Colgate Palmolive are looking for you to participate in SmileLab2021 .

NONRESIDENT vía Unsplash

It is an open innovation challenge where participants must provide solutions that solve some of the following three needs:

Personal hygiene for everyone: What would you develop to ensure that everyone has access to a personal hygiene routine, regardless of where they live and what resources they have? Label-Free Care: How do you think everyone can look and feel rejuvenated and healthy regardless of age, lifestyle, or personality? Technology for skin health: Imagine knowing your DNA or the specific conditions of your skin… How could we take advantage of this information to develop personalized and innovative products?

The team that achieves the first place will be able to take 50 thousand Mexican pesos, likewise, the 5 finalist teams will receive a two-week training from the hand of Unreasonable Mexico.

Image: Courtesy of Unreasonable México.

If you want to participate, you will have the opportunity to apply until November 3 through the official application page for the event .