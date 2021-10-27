Rollins' (ROL) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Increases Y/Y

Rollins, Inc. ROL reported mixed third-quarter 2021 results with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beating the same.

Adjusted earnings of 19 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5% but increased 11.8% year over year. Revenues of $650.2 million beat the consensus mark by 1.3% and improved 11.4% year over year.

Rollins’ stock has gained 8.1% over the past six months, outperforming the 2.8% growth of the industry it belongs to.

Other Quarterly Details

Organic revenues of $637.5 million increased 9.2% year over year. Organic revenues on a constant exchange rate were $637.1 million, increasing 9.2% year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $150.9 million increased 8.7% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.2% declined 60 basis points (bps) year over year.

Rollins exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents balance of $117.7 million compared with the prior quarter’s $128.5 million. Long-term debt at the end of the quarter was $49.3 million compared with $69.3 million at the end of the prior quarter.

The company generated $79.7 million of cash from operating activities while capital expenditures were $6.8 million. Free cash flow was $72.9 million in the quarter.

Currently, Rollins carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Recent Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies

Equifax EFX reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2021 results. Adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.6% but declined 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.22 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 3.6% and improved 14.5% year over year.

IQVIA Holdings IQV reported impressive third-quarter 2021 results, with earnings per share of $2.17 beating the consensus mark by 1.9% and improving 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $3.39 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 1% and increased 21.7% year over year.

Omnicom OMC reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.65 per share that beat the consensus mark by 20.4% and increased 36.4% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.6% and increased 7.1% year over year.

