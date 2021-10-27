Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat

Automatic Data Processing, Inc.ADP reported better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2022 results.

- Zacks

Adjusted earnings per share of $1.65 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.7% and grew 17% year over year. Total revenues of $3.83 billion beat the consensus mark by 1.9% and improved 10% year over year on a reported basis as well as on an organic constant-currency basis.

So far this year, shares of ADP have gained 24.2% compared with 24.1% growth of the industry it belongs and 22.5% surge of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s check out the numbers in detail:

Segments in Detail

Employer Services revenues of $2.57 billion increased 8% on a reported basis as well as on an organic constant-currency basis. Pays per control increased 7% year over year.

PEO Services revenues were up 15% year over year to $1.26 billion. Average worksite employees paid by PEO Services were 629,000, up 15% year over year.

Interest on funds held for clients decreased 5% to $101 million. The company’s average client funds balance increased 22% to $26.9 billion. Average interest yield on client funds declined 40 basis points to 1.5%.

Margins

Adjusted EBIT increased 17% year over year to $915 million. Adjusted EBIT margin grew 140 basis points to 23.9%. The uptick was backed by higher operating revenues, which were partially offset by the effect of increased selling expenses and implementation costs.

Employer Services segment margin increased 150 bps. PEO Services segment margin grew 70 bps.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

ADP exited first-quarter fiscal 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.60 billion compared with $2.58 billion in the prior quarter. Long-term debt of $2.99 billion was flat sequentially.

The company generated $121.9 million of cash from operating activities in the quarter. Capital expenditures were $35.9 million. The company paid out dividends worth $393.2 million and repurchased shares worth $528 million.

Fiscal 2022 Outlook

ADP raised its fiscal 2022 outlook. The company now expects revenues to register 7-8% growth compared with the prior growth rate of 6-7%. Adjusted EPS is now expectedto register 11-13% growth compared with the prior growth rate of 9-11%.

The company now expects Employer Services revenues to grow at a rate of 5-6% compared with the prior growth rate of 4% to 6% and PEO Services revenues at a rate of 11-13% compared with the prior growth rate of 9% to 11%

Currently, ADP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Business Services Companies

Equifax’s EFX third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.6% but declined on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.22 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 3.6% and improved 14.5% year over year on a reported basis and 14% on a local-currency basis.

IQVIA’s IQV third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.17 beat the consensus mark by 1.9% and improved 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $3.39 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 1% and increased 21.7% year over year on a reported basis and 21.1% on constant-currency basis.

Omnicom’s OMC third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.65 per share that beat the consensus mark by 20.4% and increased 36.4% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.6% and increased 7.1% year over year.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Equifax, Inc. (EFX): Free Stock Analysis Report



IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research