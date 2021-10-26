How Much Is 1 Bitcoin Worth? Tom Brady Sparks Interest in Crypto Following Big Buccaneers News.

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Tom Brady is transcending his role as a football legend. The legendary quarterback is slowly but surely becoming one of the biggest influencers in the entire crypto market. His partnerships and crypto ventures are exposing more people than ever to cryptocurrency, particularly Bitcoin (CCC: BTC-USD ). And this weekend, with a major athletic milestone and an appearance on Monday Night Football, Brady has a whole host of football fans asking, “How much is 1 Bitcoin worth?”

This past Sunday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady treaded territory no professional quarterback has ever seen before. He threw his 600th career touchdown pass to receiver Mike Evans. Of course, as is the case with most sports, when a player reaches a milestone, they want to keep the ball that they achieved it with as a trophy. However, Mike Evans, who did not realize the gravity of the catch he had just made, gave the football to a fan in the stands while celebrating.

The Buccaneers went back to the fan shortly after, and they apparently negotiated a deal. The fan gave the ball back. In return, he received two autographed Brady jerseys, as well as an autographed Mike Evans jersey, Evans’ cleats, a signed helmet, a $1,000 credit to the Bucs’ pro store and season tickets for the remaining 2021 season and the 2022 season. However, as it turns out, that wasn’t all. In fact, Brady’s one final gift to the fan could prove more lucrative than any of the other goodies or even the ball, which is valued at approximately $500,000.

Tom Brady Provides Huge Crypto Revelation on Monday Night Football

Quarterback legends Peyton and Eli Manning inked a deal this summer to host Monday Night Football broadcasts on ESPN2. It’s a very lax broadcast; the brothers mostly exchange anecdotes about their time in the league or brotherly jabs. Otherwise, they conduct interviews with the many guests that join. Last night, Tom Brady joined the brothers during the second quarter. A passing comment he made is making many football fans wondering, “How much is 1 Bitcoin worth?” The answer has most of their jaws on the floor.

“I’m also giving him a Bitcoin, too… That’s pretty cool,” Brady said in passing to the brothers as they recounted Sundays scramble for the Brady touchdown ball.

In that moment, those who don’t know about crypto likely didn’t think much of it, but Bitcoin bulls were nonplussed by the comment. Tacking “one whole Bitcoin” to the end of that list of gifts is like saying you went to an antique store and left with “a nice dresser, a lamp and an original Van Gogh.”

How Much Is 1 Bitcoin Worth? Tom Brady’s Final Gift to a Fan Proves Astonishingly Valuable.

For reference, one can go on the NFL’s website and pick up an autographed Tom Brady jersey for about $3,000. One Bitcoin, at current going rates, is over $62,000. At its highest, values neared $70,000. And the growth potential is astonishing. InvestorPlace Senior Investment Analyst Luke Lango, like other crypto bulls, is firm on Bitcoin reaching a value of $500,000 when all is said and done. That in and of itself equals the value of the ball that will never make it to an auction house, since it’ll be in Brady’s collection.

Of course, today, football fans and crypto investors alike are discussing the news on Twitter. “1 Bitcoin” is a trending topic with over 150,000 tweets offering up opinions about the deal. Many are weighing the prices of the goods versus the potential price of the ball on auction, and there are heated debates sparking over whether or not he should’ve given the team the ball.

Whether or not it was a good decision is up to the fan alone. But, with BTC’s potential to boom much higher, combined with all of those goodies and a chance to connect with the legend himself, one can be sure he’s happy with his decision.

