Titan Machinery (TITN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Titan Machinery (TITN) closed at $27.32 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.87% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%.

- Zacks

Heading into today, shares of the agriculture and construction equipment seller had gained 3.96% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08% in that time.

TITN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.61, up 5.17% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $430.3 million, up 19.24% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.13 per share and revenue of $1.68 billion. These totals would mark changes of +69.05% and +19.2%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TITN should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.97% higher within the past month. TITN currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TITN has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.1 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.61.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 11, putting it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

