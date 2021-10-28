Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Language Curry on Thursday announced their seed round of $600,000. The round saw participation from LetsVenture, IAN, Varsha Rao (Nurx), and Rebalance. Angels who participated in this round include Ajay Rajgharia, Nitin Zamre, Shashvat Nakhrani (BharatPe), Karan Tanna (Ghost Kitchens India), and Rohit Chanana amongst others.

The bridge round earlier in 2021 was funded by Language Curry users.

The company will use the proceeds of the current round towards team building, building new superior products, and expansion to other geographies.

“Right from early days, Language Curry has received love with organic inbounds and use cases coming in from all over the world. With this raise, we will further our vision of introducing a new benchmark in language learning that leverages both context and relevance to make it fun and effective! We are happy to have found partners in Varsha, Lets Venture, and IAN who firmly believe in our vision and potential,” said Vatsala Sharma, co-founder, Language Curry.

The company has grown over 500 per cent in the past 6 months to close in on 8,00,000 downloads to become the most loved app in the language learning space, often pegged next to global language learning apps. They currently offer 10 Indian languages including Hindi, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Kannada, and Gujarati.

“As an Indian American, I have always wanted to stay connected to my Indian roots and customs. Language Curry through its engaging app experience is the best way I've seen to learn Indian languages as well as the local culture. I found out about Language Curry through my cousins and began using it and enjoyed it so much I evaluated it as an investment. And I'm not alone. Language Curry has already gained users across 170 countries around the world. I believe the team and the product have great potential in the huge space of Language learning,” shared Varsha Rao, chief executive officer, Nurx.

“I fundamentally believe that the next wave of innovative startups will focus on innovation aimed at Bharat. Language Curry’s mission to make India accessible to the world with an easy-to-use platform available in over 170 countries to learn Indian languages is already witnessing tremendous growth. As the Indian economy witnessed a resurgence, vernacular-focused ed-tech platforms will see an uptick in demand as the Indian ed-tech ecosystem is poised to be one of the largest in the world. Language Curry has a fantastic team and track record focused on scale, growth, monetization and I am delighted to join their captable. My best wishes to the team for the next phase in their journey,” commented Shanti Mohan, co-founder, and chief executive officer, LetsVenture.

“Language Curry is a new-age learning platform that is making learning Indian languages easy and culturally relevant. With a focus on learning Hindi and regional languages in an easy and convenient manner, Language Curry has the first-mover advantage and has already built a strong name for itself. We are delighted to support this venture with a great team of founders and strongly believe that they will create a significant impact in vernacular language learning,” added Ajay Rajgarhia, lead investor, IAN.