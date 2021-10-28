myTutorHub Raises Pre-Seed Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

myTutorHub is an online tutoring platform built by the US-based edtech company, myTutorHub Inc., in the year (2021), announced to have raised a pre-seed round. It is headquartered in Cupertino, CA, USA, with a development center in Gurugram, India.

myTutorHub is launched to modernize the education sector by offering digital tools and necessary resources to help educators become future-ready. The company platform lets educators strengthen their online presence. myTutorHub is bridging the noticeable learning gap between teachers and students, especially in small and mid-level coaching institutes.

"myTutorHub will focus on creating a Student-Teacher Community. The advanced search feature of myTutorHub will give them both the power to choose. The mobile-first App will allow the students to connect with the tutors, select the preferred time to study, and get access to the best online study material. The tutor/coach can establish their online presence, create their own brand, and decide the batch size and time while expanding their reach and business. The pandemic has once again reaffirmed the need for technology in education. Coaching is moving away from the traditional brick and mortar, so the best teachers can be now available to students everywhere in the world. Technology is the only way an Educator can move from having a Local presence to establishing a global presence,” shared Ashish Dixit, co-founder, myTutorHub.

myTutorHub offers digital educational platforms to Coaching institutes and Online learning platforms to students. They also act as a digital distribution platform for educational Content and Products, enabling tutors to set up their channel, helping to monetize it, and doubling their business by allowing them to run ad campaigns.

“We have been in the School Software space for the last ten years and have provided the best School Management and Learning Management tools to Schools. We understand the edtech space well from our learnings over the last decade. Now it is time to fill this gap in the Coaching Industry,” added Naini Singh, co-founder, myTutorHub.

According to the reports shared by the company, as the market opens up, post-pandemic, the Coaching Industry will evolve to teach in a new ‘hybrid’ mode, where students can be present in the class and the lecture can be broadcast to students who are attending the session remotely.

myTutorHub will help Educators set up hybrid classrooms by assisting them with both hardware and software, the platform said.