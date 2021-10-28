Bear of the Day: Autohome Inc. (ATHM)

Autohome Inc. ATHM is a leading online automobile shopping hub in China. But its shares have been hammered since February and its earnings outlook continues to trend in the wrong direction.

- Zacks

The Basics

Autohome is the leading online search platform for consumers in China. The firm offers original content, a comprehensive auto library, and a variety of auto listing information. The company works with both dealers and automakers and it covers the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

ATHM’s services also include data analysis, marketing, sales leads, and more. Overall, its Autohome “Mall” is a full-service digital platform that aims to help facilitate transactions for automakers and dealers.

Autohome has consistently grown its sales amid a booming Chinese auto market. However, its stock price performance hasn’t always matched its rather consistent top-line expansion.

The nearby chart shows ATHM’s wild up and down ride in the past five years. This includes a 70% downturn since mid-February 2021. And it tumbled once again Wednesday.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Autohome’s revenue and adjusted earnings are projected to slip 4% and 17%, respectively this year, based on our Zacks consensus estimates. On top of that, analysts have continued to lower their longer-term EPS outlooks and its recent revisions activity helps it land a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). The stock also earns an “F” grade for Growth in our Style Scores system.

The recent selling has pushed the stock into oversold RSI (30 or under) territory. This could mean it’s due for a bit of a comeback as the broader market breaks new ground.

That said, Wall Street has started to shy away from many Chinese in 2021, including giants like Alibaba BABA. Therefore, ATHM might be considered more of a trader’s stock for the time being.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Autohome Inc. (ATHM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research