Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

'The Greatest Trade of All Time': $13,000 Worth of Shiba Inu Coin Bought Last Year Now Worth $5 Billion

But since the investor's wallet has been 'inactive' for 192 days, their ability to access the funds is in question.

By
You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In what some are calling "the greatest trade of all time," a Shiba Inu coin (SHIB) investment of approximately $13,000, made just last year, has grown to a staggering $5 billion. That's an estimated 38,461,400% increase. 

Shiba Inu coin, named for the memeified dog breed, is the joke spin-off of popular cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE). 

But it's unclear if the unknown investor will actually be able to access the funds. The wallet has been 'inactive' for 192 days, with no buys, sells or transfers in that time. 

Related: Shiba Inu Coin Price Soars to Record High After Robinhood Petition

News of the colossal investment comes after SHIB soared to record highs over the weekend, which continued after a crypto whale bought $11.5 million worth of the tokens on Monday. Although SHIB's price dipped temporarily by 15% after Elon Musk, known for his tweets that move crypto markets, shared that he didn't own any of the meme coin, it's since continued to climb. 

Last night, in a shocking turn, SHIB outpaced DOGE in market cap. SHIB's price is currently $0.00007642 with a market cap of $42 billion while DOGE's sits at $0.307222 with a market cap of $40 billion

Despite SHIB's recent gains, the "top dog" title, according to many, still goes to DOGE. Although it's also a meme coin, DOGE wins in terms of community, store of value and genuine use cases in the industry.

Related: Elon Musk Sends Crypto Coin Plummeting: 'True Value is Building Products'

More About News and Trends

News and Trends

Tesla Rolls Out New Sentry Mode to Give Drivers Remote View of Vehicle Surroundings

Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Costco Raises Wages to Remain 'Extremely Competitive'

Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Heartbreaking Video of Young Girl Watching Fast-Food Worker Get Yelled at Goes Viral: 'I Am So Sorry You Have to Grow Up in This Mess'

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

This Doctor Uses Machine Learning to Identify Overlooked Causes of Infertility

Jessica Abo

Jessica Abo

Growth Strategies

If You're Not Marketing to Older People, Your Business Is Missing Out Big Time

Joy Youell

Joy Youell

Get a Real Job

How a One-Woman Jewelry Company Landed Deals With Disney, Marvel, 'Star Wars' and More

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

Read More