Merck will allow pharmaceutical companies around the world to replicate its pill against COVID-19

This with the aim of helping to reduce infections and death risks.

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on Alto Nivel

Merck agreed to allow other drug makers around the world to make its COVID-19 pill. This, with the intention of helping reduce infections and hospitalizations , especially in the poorest countries where the vaccination process progresses slowly.

This drug - developed by the American pharmaceutical company Merck Sharp & Dohme in collaboration with the biotechnology company Ridgeback Biotherapeutics - can reduce the ability of SARS-CoV-2 to multiply in the body, even preventing the death of infected adults, according to studies.

The Medicines Patent Pool said in a statement that it had signed a voluntary license agreement with Merck to produce molnupiravir . In this sense, future licenses may be granted to companies authorized to replicate the drug.

Today, we announced a voluntary license agreement with the Medicines Patent Pool to help facilitate global access to our treatment against Covid-19, once authorized, "announced Merck through its social networks.

In contrast, no pharmaceutical company would receive royalties as long as the World Health Organization (WHO) considers that Covid-19 is a global emergency, where molnupiravir was born as the first effective pill to combat said disease.

With the optimistic results of the Merck drug, the voluntary licensing agreement for one treatment for SARS-CoV-2 is expected to make way for others. Meanwhile, authorization of the pill has already been requested from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency.

Molnupiravir effectiveness

In early October, Merck reported that its pill reduced hospitalizations and the risk of death by up to 50% if it was administered from the onset of the first symptoms . The drug can be taken from home, for a greater scope in relation to the vaccine, since its administration is simpler.

If molnupiravir is replicated worldwide, there would be a double strategy to combat SARS-CoV-2: On the one hand, treatment with the pill and on the other, long-term prevention through vaccines.

