Coronavirus Stimulus Checks From Maine: Many To Get $300 As Hazard Payments

Many states and cities have been sending direct payments to their residents, as well as targeted payments to groups that suffered the most due to the pandemic. Now, Maine will also be sending stimulus payments to some of its residents. These coronavirus stimulus checks from Maine are to be "hazard payments."

Coronavirus Stimulus Checks From Maine: Who Would Get It?

Coronavirus stimulus checks from Maine will start going out from Nov. 1. The authorities will send out about 100,000 checks each week for about a month. As per the authorities, these hazard payments will support Maine citizens to offset the hardships because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state budget has set aside $149.8 million for these one-time payments, which are estimated to go to about 520,000 Mainers. Each qualifying person will get a one-time payment of $300.

“We came together as an entire legislature and wanted to do something and so that $300 is at least an attempt to try and make sure people understand that we know how hard it has been,” Maine state Senator Troy Jackson said, according to The Sun.

Talking about the eligibility requirements, single filers making less than $75,000 annually (or joint filers making less than $150,000 annually) would qualify for the payment. Also, to be considered for the payment, people need to file a state tax return by Oct. 31.

This is not the first time Maine has offered stimulus payments this year. In July, employers got a $1,500 payment for workers who started jobs between June 15 and June 30. Also, Americans who returned to work in July got a check of $1,000.

California To Send Next Batch Of Golden State Stimulus II Payments

Separately, California will soon send the next installment of the stimulus checks under the Golden State Stimulus II payments. This latest batch would include about 400,000 direct deposit payments and will be issued on Oct. 29.

Once issued, the money will show up in peoples’ bank accounts within a few business days. Also, the Franchise Tax Board (FTB), which is responsible for sending the payments, will mail about 750,000 paper checks on Nov. 1. The paper checks can take up to three weeks to show up.

Eligible recipients would get a payment of either $500 or $1,100 payment. The primary eligibility requirement is that the recipients should be making $75,000 or less. As per the FTB, the majority of payments under the Golden State Stimulus II will go out by the end of October.

“Most direct deposit stimulus payments will be issued between September 1, 2021 and October 31, 2021. Some payments may need extra time to process for accuracy and completeness,” the California Franchise Tax Board said.