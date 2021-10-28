Nubank filed a registration application to go public in the US and Brazil

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The firm Nu Holdings , which owns the world's largest neobank Nubank , reported that it confidentially filed an F1 registration application with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Form Reference to the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM, for its acronym in Portuguese). With this, it prepares its Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Cortesía Nubank

The Latin company, - founded by the Colombian David Vélez, the Brazilian Cristina Junqueira and the American Edward Wible -, has a valuation of 30,000 million dollars as a result of its most recent capital raise of 1,150 million.

Nubank started in Brazil as a Mastercard credit card operated 100% from a mobile application, and today it offers other services such as a debit card deposit account, personal loans, credit card reward products and deposit accounts for SMEs. .

In the US and Brazil, yes. Mexico, no.

In a statement, Nubank said that the initial public offering is expected to take place after the SEC and CVM complete their respective review processes, subject to market conditions. At the moment, there will be no listing of shares on the Mexican Stock Exchanges or their registration in the National Securities Registry of the National Banking and Securities Commission of Mexico.

In August 2019, the startup announced the launch of its credit card in Mexico under the name Nu México and today they are testing with a group of users who signed up on a waiting list. They have a local team dedicated to creating products that work according to the needs of Mexicans.